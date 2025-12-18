Mooring Music Group Acquires Royalty Rights of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooring Music Group today announced the acquisition of a minority interest in royalty rights of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," one of the most commercially successful and enduring holiday recordings of all time. Originally released in 1994, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has become a modern holiday standard, returning to global charts every December for more than three decades. The song has achieved multiple, ongoing chart milestones, including:

The all-time Billboard Hot 100 record with 20 cumulative weeks at Number 1, more than any other song in the chart's history.

Surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify in December 2024, becoming the first holiday song to reach this milestone and the most-streamed holiday track globally.

Setting multiple Guinness World Records, including the highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo artist, the most-streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (for a holiday song), and the most weeks in the UK Singles Chart Top 10 for a Christmas song.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You is a rare example of a seasonal recording that has evolved into a durable, global cash-flowing asset," said Jillian Murrish, CEO and Co-Founder of Mooring Music Group. "From a cash-flow perspective, the song's track record is unique," added Conor Neu, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Mooring. "Its recurring performance provides a long visibility runway that fits well with our approach." The royalty interest was acquired by a private fund advised by Pier Asset Management and was facilitated by the team at Sound Ark Entertainment. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

About Mooring Music Group

Mooring Music Group is the Los Angeles-based music royalties acquisition arm of Pier Asset Management. Mooring Music Group focuses on acquiring royalty streams backed by data-rich catalogs with long-term monetization potential. Learn more at www.mooringmusic.com.

About Pier Asset Management

Pier Asset Management is a private credit investment manager focused on asset-backed specialty finance. The firm has put over $800 million to work on behalf of institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth investors through private funds and co-investment vehicles. Learn more at www.pieram.com.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment product.

SOURCE Mooring Music Group