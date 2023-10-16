Mooring Systems Market to grow by USD 440.84 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in global offshore oil and gas exploration activities boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mooring systems market size is expected to grow by USD 440.84 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. An increase in global offshore oil and gas exploration activities is notably driving the mooring systems market. However, factors such as environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (single point, spread mooring, dynamic positioning, and others), application (tension leg platform, FPSO, semi-submersible, SPAR, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mooring Systems Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the spread mooring segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment facilitates an oil and gas vessel to moor at a fixed location at a fixed heading by utilizing its own anchors. In addition, the spread mooring segment provides improved stability as its bow typically heads into the direction while the vessel is in a fixed heading relative to the seabed. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • APAC accounts for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main country which are significantly contributing to the global mooring systems market in APAC is China which dominates the largest share of the global offshore wind power installed capacity. As a result, it leads to an increase in the adoption of mooring systems in offshore wind power in China which is expected to drive the growth of the global mooring systems market in the region.

Company Insights 

The mooring systems market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Acteon Group Ltd., Anchor Industries PTY Ltd., Bluewater Energy Services BV, BW Offshore Ltd., Cargotec Corp., Grup Servicii Petroliere SA, Hazelett Marine, Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V., MODEC Inc., Mooring Systems Inc., NOV Inc., Offspring International Ltd., Qingdao Waysail Ocean Technology Co. Ltd., SBM Offshore NV, SOFEC Inc., Timberland Equipment Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Vryhof, and Whittaker Engineering Stonehaven Ltd.

Mooring Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 440.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acteon Group Ltd., Anchor Industries PTY Ltd., Bluewater Energy Services BV, BW Offshore Ltd., Cargotec Corp., Grup Servicii Petroliere SA, Hazelett Marine, Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V., MODEC Inc., Mooring Systems Inc., NOV Inc., Offspring International Ltd., Qingdao Waysail Ocean Technology Co. Ltd., SBM Offshore NV, SOFEC Inc., Timberland Equipment Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Vryhof, and Whittaker Engineering Stonehaven Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

