MOORS & CABOT WELCOMES TANNER WELCH AND IAN AMBERSON TO THEIR PHOENIX, ARIZONA BRANCH

BOSTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Moors & Cabot, the ﬁnancial advisory ﬁrm that has been a presence in the city since 1890 with over 20 branches throughout the country, continues to evolve, improving experiences for ﬁnancial professionals and, more importantly, their clients. Moors & Cabot is proud to announce the expansion of their Phoenix, Arizona oﬃce with the addition of two new Financial Professionals, Tanner Welch and Ian Amberson, MBA, CFA®, CFP®.

Tanner Welch, Vice President of Investments, joined Moors & Cabot in December 2025. Tanner Welch is a ﬁnancial professional committed to helping families and federal government employees build clear, conﬁdent ﬁnancial futures. A graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in Finance, Tanner combines technical knowledge with a deeply personal approach to planning. He believes great ﬁnancial advice is not just about numbers—it's about understanding people, their values, and the lives they want to build.

Ian Amberson, Vice President of Investments, joined Moors & Cabot in April 2026. Ian provides comprehensive wealth management and strategic ﬁnancial guidance to individuals and families. He utilizes a holistic, fully integrated approach to wealth management—partnering with clients to align all aspects of their ﬁnancial lives and enable conﬁdent, long-term decision-making.

Phoenix Branch Manager, David A. Robbins, CFP®, ChFC®, added, "By welcoming Ian Amberson and Tanner Welch, we're reinforcing our commitment to long-term growth and local impact. Their decision to join us underscores Moors & Cabot's reputation as a ﬁrm that values integrity and provides the robust resources necessary for advisor success."

The Arizona branches of Moors & Cabot also introduced new experienced Registered Client Associates for the expanding oﬃces, Brian Zehnpfennig and Chris Koszitzki.

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT, INC.

Moors & Cabot is an investment ﬁrm headquartered in Boston with oﬃces throughout the country.

While Moors & Cabot's approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full service ﬁrm. Their ﬁnancial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options—from ﬁnancial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 135 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth.

Moors & Cabot, Headquarters: One Federal St., 19th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.

Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.moorscabot.com/privacy-and-disclosures Member FINRA, NYSE & SIPC

SOURCE Moors & Cabot Investments