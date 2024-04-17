MOORS & CABOT'S GROWTH DEPARTMENT EXPANDS WITH THE ADDITION OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE MARIELLA CATALANO

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moors and Cabot, Inc., a leading Investment Wealth Advisory firm with a rich history spanning over 134 years, is proud to announce the expansion of its Growth Team with the addition of a Business Development Associate, Mariella Catalano. Moors & Cabot's Growth Team is focused on helping advisors and teams grow organically and is also dedicated to recruiting and onboarding new talent to the M&C platform.

Mariella holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Providence College. She comes to Moors & Cabot with prior experience as a Senior Recruiting Consultant. With Mariella's onboarding, the Moors & Cabot Growth Team looks forward to the impact she will have on our advisors, their clients, and the overall growth of the organization.

Mariella expressed enthusiasm for her new role, stating, "I am most excited to be part of the growth team at M&C for the endless opportunities we have to innovate and grow the business. Jamie Frazier, our Chief Growth Officer, has done an outstanding job of implementing growth initiatives and I feel so lucky to be led and mentored by him so we can continue the work. The M&C community has already been incredibly welcoming and allowed me to jump right into things. The mission, vision, and direction of M&C is one of passion and drive so I'm excited to see all that we accomplish!"

Chief Growth Officer Jamie Frazier stated "I could not be happier with the growth of M&C over the past few years, not only in terms of the number of advisors on our platform but, perhaps more importantly, the growth of our capabilities in helping advisors to have a meaningful impact on their clients' lives. I am truly excited to have Mariella onboard to help us continue to build on the tremendous progress we have made."

