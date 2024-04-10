MOORS AND CABOT ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF KATHERINE KELLIHER TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

BOSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moors and Cabot, Inc., a leading Investment Wealth Advisory ﬁrm with a rich history spanning over 134 years, is proud to announce the promotion of Katherine Kelliher to Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Oﬃcer as of March 13th 2024. Katherine will lead our commitment to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and ethics across our organization.

With Katherine's extensive experience and in-depth understanding of regulatory requirements and best practices, we are conﬁdent in her ability to lead our compliance and regulatory oversight. Her dedication to integrity and excellence makes her an ideal person to oversee our compliance initiatives. Katherine has been a valued member of our team over the past decade and has an impressive Compliance background over the past 20 years in the industry.

As M&C's Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Oﬃcer, Katherine will work collaboratively with our leadership team to implement policies and procedures that promote accountability and transparency. She will play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of compliance that aligns with our values and business objectives.

Katherine has expressed her excitement for her new role, stating, "I am grateful to be able to advance my career at Moors & Cabot. I know that compliance is an integral part of what we do here and I look forward to continue providing guidance and leadership to all of my colleagues."

"We are thrilled to elevate Katherine Kelliher to this crucial role within our organization", added Michael Hildreth, Moors & Cabot's President and Chief Executive Oﬃcer. "Her leadership, commitment, and expertise will be instrumental in driving our continued commitment to compliance excellence."

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT, INC.

Moors & Cabot is an investment ﬁrm headquartered in Boston with oﬃces throughout the country.

While Moors & Cabot's approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full service ﬁrm. Their ﬁnancial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options—from ﬁnancial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 134 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth.

Moors & Cabot, Headquarters: One Federal St., 19th Floor,

Boston, MA 02110. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.moorscabot.com/privacy-and-disclosures

Member FINRA, NYSE & SIPC

SOURCE Moors & Cabot Investments