Moose Knuckles Appoints Ludovico Bruno as Global Creative Director and Raif Adelberg as Design Director, Marking a New Era of Creative Leadership

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Knuckles, the Canadian luxury outerwear and ready-to-wear brand, today announced the appointments of Ludovico Bruno as Global Creative Director and Raif Adelberg as Design Director, marking the next chapter in the brand's creative and cultural evolution.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Ellen Kinney, Moose Knuckles is accelerating its transformation from a seasonal outerwear label into a global luxury lifestyle brand rooted in craftsmanship, culture, and modern design. The appointments of Bruno and Adelberg reflect a unified vision that connects creative direction and product innovation within one cohesive framework.

"Ludovico brings a rare balance of technical precision and creative instinct with a luxury mindset. His work fuses craftsmanship with modern POV, allowing us to evolve our design language while staying true to our roots — Canadian at heart, global in mindset, and bold in our identity," said Ellen Kinney, Chief Executive Officer of Moose Knuckles. "Raif complements that vision through his deep understanding of product design and cultural storytelling, shaping the attitude and authenticity that define who we are. Together, they represent a powerful blend of artistry, innovation, and craftsmanship that will guide Moose Knuckles into its next era."

As Global Creative Director, Bruno will oversee the brand's creative direction across collections, campaigns, collaborations, and storytelling. Having consulted with Moose Knuckles since 2024, he has been instrumental in refining the brand's design language—introducing sharper silhouettes, material innovation, and a stronger balance between luxury and function.

"This moment is about evolving Moose Knuckles while retaining our irreverent spirit," said Ludovico Bruno. "We design for people who move through the world with confidence and want clothing that connects on a personal level — pieces built with authenticity, purpose, and attitude. Our aim is to create a visual and cultural identity that feels alive and unmistakably Moose Knuckles."

Working closely with Bruno, Raif Adelberg joins as Design Director, bringing over two decades of experience that bridges craftsmanship, culture, and modern luxury. A celebrated Canadian designer, Adelberg has been instrumental in shaping Canada's fashion landscape. As the Founder, Creative Director, and Designer of wings+horns, Maison François Marie, and HER_MAN, he has defined a distinctive design language rooted in authenticity, experimentation, and craft. Earlier in his career, he founded Richard Kidd, an influential Vancouver concept store that helped define a new era of Canadian design. His creative influence extends across collaborations with Stüssy, Buscemi, Comme des Garçons, and Undefeated, as well as leading bag design at Herschel Supply Co.

"Fashion is just another accessory for someone who has great style. It's not about chasing what's cool; it's about creating something honest," said Raif Adelberg. "I design from instinct, and I believe luxury lives in the experience — how a jacket feels, moves, and lasts. With Moose Knuckles, the goal is simple: craft that reflects Canada's character and a quiet confidence you can wear every day."

Together, Bruno and Adelberg lead Moose Knuckles into its next era, aligning creative storytelling and product design under a shared vision that redefines modern Canadian luxury.

About Moose Knuckles

Founded in Montréal in 2009, Moose Knuckles is a leader in luxury outerwear known for fusing meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design with an urban attitude. With global offices and showrooms anchored in Montréal, the brand continues to push the boundaries of performance-rooted apparel while staying true to its Canadian heritage.

