Moose Knuckles Canada Launches Global Sustainability Program

Pledges to end all production using Fur by the end of 2022

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Blazing a new, sustainable path toward the future, luxury outerwear and sportswear brand Moose Knuckles Canada has announced a range of environmental and social initiatives focused on the long-term sustainability of its global footprint.

Amongst these initiatives is the brand's commitment to end all production with natural fur by the end of 2022. "Our number one objective has always been about creating exceptional, handcrafted products that provide unmatched warmth without sacrificing style," said co-CEO Noah Stern. "The steps we are announcing today are very much a reflection of the voices of the communities we engage with and our team's commitment to play a key role in creating a more sustainable mother earth."

The Moose Knuckles sustainability strategy commits the company to innovation and leadership across six impact streams:

Battling Climate Change , including the total mitigation of all carbon emissions by the end of 2025. Already, the company has completed an exhaustive inventory of its carbon emissions and begun to direct its supply chain toward complete mitigation of those pollutants.





, including the total mitigation of all carbon emissions by the end of 2025. Already, the company has completed an exhaustive inventory of its carbon emissions and begun to direct its supply chain toward complete mitigation of those pollutants. Making & Moving Product Sustainably , including the complete elimination of conventional cotton , virgin polyester , and virgin nylon in its garments by the end of 2025. For example, in Fall/Winter 2021, the company re-engineered its fastest-growing new product innovation–Cloud 9–with a performance shell built exclusively of organic cotton and recycled polyester. And, in Spring/Summer 2022, its Luxury Essentials French terry will be engineered with a 50/50 blend of organic and recycled cotton, the recycled portion coming from Moose Knuckles' factory offcuts.





, including the complete elimination of , , and in its garments by the end of 2025. For example, in Fall/Winter 2021, the company re-engineered its fastest-growing new product innovation–Cloud 9–with a performance shell built exclusively of organic cotton and recycled polyester. And, in Spring/Summer 2022, its Luxury Essentials French terry will be engineered with a 50/50 blend of organic and recycled cotton, the recycled portion coming from Moose Knuckles' factory offcuts. Circular Business Models , to ensure all of Moose Knuckles' iconic products will qualify for take-back, re-commerce, and recycling programs by the end of 2025.





, to ensure all of Moose Knuckles' iconic products will qualify for take-back, re-commerce, and recycling programs by the end of 2025. Protecting Nature and Enhancing Biodiversity , including science-based targets for the health of water, land, oceans, and wildlife.





, including science-based targets for the health of water, land, oceans, and wildlife. People & Communities , prioritizing the global challenges of diversity & inclusion.





, prioritizing the global challenges of diversity & inclusion. Living & Working Sustainably, including developing all Moose Knuckles' real estate investments to meet LEED silver standards.

Moose Knuckles is proud to be a member of the Textile Exchange, a sustainability-focused, non-profit organization. The company is also a signatory to the 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge, the 2025 Recycled Polyester Challenge, the UN Global Compact pledge, and is a participant in the Corporate Fibre & Materials Benchmarking program of the Textile Exchange.

Today Moose Knuckles' pioneering spirit and fearless nature live on as it strives to create a better future. Every day Moose Knuckles gets closer to this objective and reminds all its current and upcoming customers that when looking for warmth, all they have to do is follow the tracks left in the snow by the majestic Moose.

This was clear in 2020, when Kansas State University performed a study and found Moose Knuckles' Stirling Parka to have the highest thermal insulation value amongst similar products from competing brands. It was the second time Moose Knuckles received the honour and makes it abundantly clear that Moose Knuckles produces the warmest coats. The brand is exceptionally proud of doing this while providing unmatched fit and fashion and limiting the environmental impact of its global footprint.

About Moose Knuckles

Moose Knuckles, based in Montreal, Canada, is one of the world's leading producers of luxury outerwear, sportswear, and accessories. The brand was founded by Canadians whose family heritage traces back 100 years in the tailored and parka manufacturing business. Moose Knuckles crafts resilient garments for the most unforgiving conditions, from the tundra to the city. The brand has become globally known for its relentless commitment to product design and technical expertise alongside its irreverent spirit and energy, inspired by the Moose, a fearless creature that has no predators in the wild. Moose Knuckles is carried at its boutiques, exclusive international luxury department stores, and independent retailers.

SOURCE Moose Knuckles Canada