Moose Knuckles Canada Supports International Growth with Teamwork Commerce

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Knuckles Canada, known for their stylish take on functional outerwear, sportswear, and accessories, has signed with Teamwork Commerce to officially implement the omnichannel retail solution. The implementation of Teamwork's mobile point of sale and order management system will go into effect in all Moose Knuckles locations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"We have been searching for a solution that supports our international growth, allowing us to manage our business in a consistent and simplified way in all markets, all while enabling an enhanced omnichannel customer journey." Said Andrea Elliott, EVP of Direct to Consumer.