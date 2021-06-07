Moose Knuckles Canada Supports International Growth with Teamwork Commerce
Jun 07, 2021, 11:07 ET
TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Knuckles Canada, known for their stylish take on functional outerwear, sportswear, and accessories, has signed with Teamwork Commerce to officially implement the omnichannel retail solution. The implementation of Teamwork's mobile point of sale and order management system will go into effect in all Moose Knuckles locations across North America, Europe, and Asia.
"We have been searching for a solution that supports our international growth, allowing us to manage our business in a consistent and simplified way in all markets, all while enabling an enhanced omnichannel customer journey." Said Andrea Elliott, EVP of Direct to Consumer.
With Teamwork Commerce, Moose Knuckles Canada will further their omnichannel presence in the coming months by offering customers endless fulfillment options. These will include: Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store; Buy Online, Ship from Store; Buy Online, Return In-Store; and Buy In-Store, Ship from Warehouse. Teamwork's powerful CRM is at the center of all the action, robustly managing all customer behavior and transactions seamlessly. Leveraging their RFID technology, Teamwork will enable Moose Knuckles to track all back of house inventory movements, saving time, and providing the highest standard of inventory accuracy.
Teamwork Commerce is a cloud-based, mobile retail technology solution focused on creating a platform that is tailored to the retailer's needs. As a top partner of Apple, Teamwork Commerce is constantly evolving to bring retail to the customer; whether that's in-store, on a computer, or on their phones. Teamwork offers an enterprise-level platform with a light technological footprint. Top retailers in the world use Teamwork Commerce to create a customer centric omnichannel experience, boost sales, and achieve frictionless commerce. To learn more, visit www.teamworkcommerce.com.
SOURCE Teamwork Commerce
