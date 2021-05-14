Moose Toys and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Get Fans Pumped for Summer Release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" With Extensive Toy Line Available Now

In the film, the Goon Squad, enhanced with special abilities, is ready for action. Their line-up includes super-enhanced animated versions of real-life basketball all-stars playing to win within the Warner 3000 entertainment digital "serververse." Coached by a rogue A.I. called Al G Rhythm, the Goon Squad represents the best of the baddest:

Chronos: A gold-plated Goon whose appearance triggers Dame Time, locking the opposing team into slo-mo while he runs circles around them.

White Mamba: Her body morphs into an actual deadly mamba, enabling her to glide, coil and strike like never before.

Arachnneka: She has the Tune Squad up in "arms" – six arms to be exact. With the power of an arachnid and legendary speed and agility, she spins heads instead of webs as she passes, shoots and multi-dunks with ease.

Wet/Fire: This Goon creates his own weather hazards on the court with his ability to shoot flames or splash waves of water into the path of the opposing team.

The Brow: As if extra speed and strength weren't enough, an impressive span of bright blue wings ensures that he rises above his competition on the court.

"Launching the toy line ahead of the movie's release fuels the enthusiasm for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy.' This gives fans a chance to create their own Tune Squad versus Goon Squad action play and lets them get familiar with this cast of characters," said Joe Smith, senior director of global marketing, licensed brands, Moose Toys. "The Goon Squad toys bring their onscreen counterparts to life in vivid detail. The action figures show off their intimidating appearance and each one's special ability in 'wicked' detail. But can Goons defeat Tunes? Fans will have to wait for the movie to watch this epic match up play out, but until then they can use their imaginations to create their own epic games and endings."

Taking on the Goon Squad is a stacked Tune Squad full of fan favorites. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" features basketball star LeBron James alongside Looney Tunes' greatest characters of all time, led by Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny.

The extensive line of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" toys includes action figures, playsets, collectibles, plush characters and more, including Goo Heroes, which are inspired by Moose Toys' hot brand, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu. It also includes the action-packed Super Shoot and Dunk LeBron James featuring a high-flying action figure that really jumps, dunks and hangs-on-the-rim, just like LeBron's character in the film.

Letting fans in on some of the action they can create with the action figures and playsets is a "toy trailer" that will leave them wondering, "Who flies higher?" LeBron soaring through the air for his signature dunk shot? Or will The Brow swoop in and fly away to deliver a shot spoiling blow?

For more information on the new "Space Jam: A New Legacy" toy collection and more from the Superhappy world of Moose Toys, visit moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

About "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event "Space Jam: A New Legacy" from director Malcolm D. Lee and innovative filmmaking team that includes Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James by playing the game their own way.

James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on "Space Jam," written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film's producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Dana Moncrief

[email protected]

310-341-4642 X919

SOURCE Moose Toys

Related Links

http://www.moosetoys.com

