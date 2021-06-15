Moose Tracks® Ice Cream releases candle inspired by ice cream

The Moose Tracks Candle, which uses Michigan-sourced ingredients, is vanilla scented with hints of peanut butter cups and famous Moose Tracks Fudge. It mirrors the world-famous Original Moose Tracks flavor, which is vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and fudge. Fans can create an ice cream oasis, as the candle has a 70-hour burn time using its organic cotton wick.

"We launched our merch shop nearly a year ago, and we are very proud to launch the Moose Tracks Candle in our lineup of new items for the summer," said Neal Glaeser, President and CEO of Denali Flavors, the parent company to Moose Tracks Ice Cream. "Bring the smell of the greatest dessert, ice cream, into any space with our deliciously scented candle! Just don't confuse it with your bowl of Moose Tracks Ice Cream."

The 11-ounce candle is now available on the Moose Tracks Merch Shop for $24.95. Moose Tracks Ice Cream creates a smile with every scoop, and this Wax Poetic Candle will do the same with every sniff. Additionally, the Merch Shop is full of other ice cream gear like ice cream scoops, T-shirts, hats, stickers and more!

About Moose Tracks Ice Cream

The legendary Moose Tracks® flavor from Denali Flavors swept the nation in the mid-90s and continues today as one of the most recognized and popular ice cream flavors in the United States. What began as Original Moose Tracks, with Famous Moose Tracks Fudge and peanut butter cups in vanilla ice cream, has since expanded to a portfolio of flavors and various tasty treats. More information on Moose Tracks can be found at moosetracks.com/.

CONTACT

Olivia Lake

Lambert & Co.

[email protected]

269-685-7273

SOURCE Moose Tracks Ice Cream