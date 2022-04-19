Mooski Launches Line of Chilled Oat Bars - a Fresher and Cleaner Granola Bar Alternative

"Traditional shelf-stable granola bars are typically made with oats binded together with sugary syrups and often contain preservatives," said Robert Broome, Founder of Mooski . "Mooski is reimagining this longtime staple by moving the granola bar from the pantry to the fridge. Instead of using syrups, we use chocolate as a delicious vehicle to hold the oat mixture together. And instead of using preservatives, we chill the bars for freshness."

These indulgent snack bars come in 5 delicious flavors: Peanut Butter Banana, Chocolate Peanut Crunch, Wild Berry, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, and Apple Cinnamon – all of which are vegan, gluten free, and made with only a few simple ingredients.

Mooski bars hit on the top 3 attributes people consider when choosing a snack which are: freshness, indulgence, and convenience*. When you pair that with the fact that plant-based foods are growing at double the rate of their mainstream counterparts** – Mooski believes its bars are well-positioned for success.

So far, consumer reception of Mooski has been outstanding and fans of the bars have come from a wide array of demographics. While a novel product, Mooski bars are rooted in familiar ingredients and flavors as well as lighthearted and playful branding, which Mooski hopes will make vegan snacking more approachable, broadly appealing, and exciting.

Mooski bars hit stores throughout the San Diego area earlier this year and have already seen extremely strong sales velocities. Mooski is looking to take this regional success to the next level as it plans for future national expansion.

ABOUT MOOSKI

After 5 years working for two leading bar brands, Robert Broome, Founder of Mooski, decided to start his own bar brand after being inspired to create an "overnight oat bar" his fiancée could eat on her train ride into work. After realizing that traditional overnight oats were too runny to make bars with, he tapped into his Swiss roots and used Bircher Muesli instead – a thicker Swiss-style overnight oat recipe made with fruit and nut pieces. Hundreds of iterations later, muesli in a bar transformed into the first ever Mooski bar. Visit www.mooskisnacks.com for more information and follow Mooski's Instagram page @mooskisnacks.

*Mondelez 2021 State of Snacking Report

**Plant-Based Trends in Every Department, SPINS 2021

