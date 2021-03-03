Moov adds $2M in funding from Mark Cuban, NFX, and Flatiron Health Founders Nat Turner, Zach Weinberg

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov , a data-fueled marketplace for used manufacturing equipment, today announced a $2M strategic investment from VC firm NFX, Mark Cuban, Nat Turner, and Zach Weinberg, co-founders of Flatiron Health, and other strategic angels. This additional investment extends Moov's seed financing total to $4.4M, after an oversubscribed seed round last year, led by NFX with investment from Tencent co-founder Jason Zeng's Decent Capital, David Adelman's Darco Capital, Great Oaks Venture Capital, and other notable angel investors.

James Currier, General Partner at NFX, believes the global market for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment is vastly underestimated. "After working with Moov for two years, it's clear they are not only improving existing transactions, but also revealing latent supply and demand to actually expand their market. For pre-owned high tech manufacturing equipment, this is a $100B+ opportunity."

Moov is addressing this opportunity with technology that makes the end-to-end process of purchasing pre-owned semiconductor equipment significantly faster and more efficient.

"We're humbled by the votes of confidence from these notable investors and entrepreneurs," said Steven Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Moov. "Now, more than ever, the secondary equipment market provides a vital solution to enable U.S. and global manufacturers to quickly scale production and respond to growing chip shortages, while creating a liquidity channel when surplus capacity is no longer needed."

Recent consumer trends like work from home and increased streaming as well as the sheer proliferation of smart devices across end markets has created a global chip shortage. Scaling up production is no simple matter — building and equipping a fabrication center costs billions of dollars and lead times on new equipment to manufacture chips are over a year.1 Meanwhile, end markets, like consumer electronics, cycle quickly, meaning entire production lines — hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars — may prove obsolete within the span of five years.2

"The semiconductor manufacturing industry is notoriously difficult for small and midsize companies to navigate due to capital requirements, rigid supply chains, and fast-cycling markets," says Mark Cuban. "While the global Covid pandemic created new challenges and subsequent opportunities for traditional chip manufacturers, we saw small and medium size businesses struggle to adapt to the new market demand. Marketplaces like Moov are changing this dynamic by creating new opportunities for SMBs to compete in a highly antiquated industry, in a cheaper, faster, and all around more efficient way. This is one of the many reasons why we believe that Moov is well positioned to be an essential part of the industry in the future."

"Moov is bringing the power of data and automation to 5- to 7- figure transactions that still largely occur via pen and paper," says Nat Turner, Co-Founder and CEO of Flatiron Health and General Partner at Operator Partners. "By building the infrastructure to amass and intelligently leverage data on the resale value of capital equipment, Moov is bringing transparency and reliability to the secondary semiconductor and broader manufacturing equipment markets."

About Moov

Based in San Francisco, California, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 30 years' experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. To learn more, please visit Moov.co.







1 ATREG, 2019 2 "Semiconductors: U.S. Industry, Global Competition, and Federal Policy," page 14. Congressional Research Service. October, 2020. https://crsreports.congress.gov R46581

SOURCE Moov

Related Links

https://www.moov.co

