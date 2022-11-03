Moov to Exhibit at SEMICON Europa 2022, Showcase Digital Solution to Semiconductor Equipment Shortages

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov , a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today announced it will be hosting attendees at booth B1551 at this year's SEMICON Europa exhibition and conference in Munich, Germany from November 15 through November 18.

The annual SEMICON Europa is Europe's largest microelectronics event. One theme central to this year's conference will be "embracing the new normal" to help semiconductor and other advanced electronics manufacturers learn how to weather supply chain disruptions and plan sustainably for the future.

Moov to Exhibit at Semicon Europa Tweet this

"As Europe and the rest of the world invest billions to expand semiconductor manufacturing capacity, it is critically important for manufacturers to know there is a viable secondary market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment," said Moov CEO and co-founder Steven Zhou. "Moov is the largest global marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, with nearly $3.5 billion in active listings. We've built a platform that makes the end-to-end process of buying and selling used semiconductor equipment from anywhere in the world easy, fast, and reliable."

The European Commission has targeted an increase in the EU's share of the global semiconductor industry from 9% now to 20% by 2030. According to data from the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), the EU is a net exporter of semiconductor manufacturing equipment accounting for 27% of the equipment market globally. The EU is second to only the US (31%) when it comes to market share of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

"It is important for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of semiconductor equipment, in addition to chip manufacturers, to be aware of the secondary market for their products," said Zhou. "In their efforts to achieve sustainability goals, many OEMs have established programs for the recirculation of equipment after it has outlived its first owner or production-line. Moov works with OEMs to provide a platform to amplify these efforts globally."

Moov is on a mission to accelerate global manufacturing, research and development and technological progress by fundamentally improving the supply chain. Moov's global marketplace and intelligent management experience facilitate the buying and selling of used semiconductor manufacturing equipment for enterprise customers. With nearly $3.5 billion in active listings on its marketplace, Moov's unrivaled store of secondary capital equipment market data optimizes the customer experience, enabling personalized asset and content suggestions.

To connect with Moov at SEMICON Europa please contact event manager Taylor Ralston at [email protected] .

SOURCE Moov Technologies