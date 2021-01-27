Moove It, A Software Consulting Firm Working For World-Known Brands Achieves Over The Top Net Promoter Score

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moove It is a software development company with over 15 years of experience working with international clients like Disney Streaming Services, Shopify, Tabula Rasa, Hulu, OneSignal, and Unilever. Recently, the company managed to add another remarkable milestone to their achievements: an amazing NPS.

What does Moove It do?

"Our NPS, 82.02, is a demonstration of the quality of our work and a validation of our engagement model," Their COO claimed Tweet this Moove It - Software development company - development team

Moove It's team is currently working with purpose-driven innovators, delivering state of the art tech and solutions. Their customer-centered approach, agile environment, and value-driven methodologies have allowed them to help their clients disrupt their industries while improving people's lives around the world.

The company designs, develops, and deploys custom solutions for organizations that want to make an impact through technology. Providing reliable technology solutions from end to end. Offering not just interface design and software development, but also Machine Learning, Data Science, and SRE consulting.

What does this milestone mean?

The NPS is based upon clients' answer to one simple question: "How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague?"



The higher the NPS, the happier the different clients are with the service. To ensure the score was validated, Moove It had their NPS survey process audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers .

The results

Moove It's final NPS was 82.02. According to Gabriel Fagundez , Moove It's COO: "Our final NPS, 82.02, is a simple demonstration of the high quality of our work and a validation of our engagement model. This number puts us solidly as a high-end company that truly delivers outstanding services to our clients."

Next steps and future challenges

Moove It's next challenge is to transform the company into a global software innovation firm by 2025. That ambitious goal requires the company to continue focusing on delivering high-quality service by developing impact both for and with their clients, fostering long-term sustainable partnerships, and remaining flexible in the face of an ever-changing technology landscape.

Moove It's headquarters are located in Uruguay, with additional offices in Austin, San Francisco, and Cali, Colombia.

