The Healthy Pet Treat Company Adds a Third Protein to its Single-Ingredient Treat Menu

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Low-fat chicken chips? Check. Hypoallergenic turkey treats? Done. Lean iron-rich beef treats? Complete! Later this summer, all-natural pet product maker Farm to Pet will extend its line of premium-quality human-grade protein chips for dogs (and cats!) with a new farm-fresh variety its customers have long been requesting: 100% pure Beef Chips .

MOOve Over Poultry…Make Way for Farm To Pet's All New, All Natural Farm to Pet Beef Chips

Before the company started in 2021, Farm to Pet spent many months perfecting its specialized dehydration technique to produce its flagship Chicken Chips , known for their peerless quality, nutrition and crunch. The exacting process not only preserved the nutrients and flavor of the human-grade chicken, but also made the tasty single-ingredient treats easily digestible. After the follow-up launch of Turkey Chips to provide pet parents with a hypoallergenic dog treat option, founder Jackson Jones turned his attention to crafting the chip his customers clamored for next, namely, lean natural beef.

"Beef was the logical next step," says Jackson,"but its composition and moisture content are different from poultry and presented unique production challenges." He wasn't about to compromise on his commitment to making the highest quality treats possible – or sacrifice the signature crunch. In fact, it provided just the right moo-tivation! So after many tweaks and trials – and the hard-earned approval of Rooney, his rescue dog and Chief Product Taster – Jones knew that Beef Chips were ready for prime time.

Prime, indeed. Like all Farm to Pet healthy pet treats , Beef Chips are made of only one high-quality ingredient – in this case, lean, US-grown human-grade beef round. Not only is the taste beloved by pets of both canine and feline persuasions, but their pet parents are over the moo-n for the nutrition. With high levels of protein, potassium, magnesium, vitamins B12 and B6, and just 6 calories per chip, these delicious mess-free healthy treats for pets support overall pet wellness with every crunchy bite.

For furry friends in the moo-d for meat, Farm to Pet Beef Chips will be available in a resealable 4-ounce bag for $15.95. Adds Jones, "We are so proud of these nutritious pet treats and excited to get them into the mouths of dogs and cats everywhere." Look for other new and exciting launches from Farm To Pet later this year, each furthering the company mission to produce only the best pet treats.

About Farm To Pet

When Farm To Pet started selling in 2021, they quite literally changed the game in the pet treat industry. Their original 100% pure Chicken Chip treats – always single-ingredient, sustainably sourced, and human-grade – quickly attracted pet and pet parent devotees across the country. Their full range of all-natural, responsibly-produced, US-made healthy pet treats, food toppers and dog chews can be found at farmtopettreats.com, Amazon or at fine pet food retailers nationwide.

Press Contact:

Miranda Jones

309-209-0242

https://farmtopettreats.com

SOURCE Farm To Pet