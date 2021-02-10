MooveGuru Acquires HomeKeepr's Client Engagement Platform

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MooveGuru, the real estate industry's most extensive moving concierge service, today announced the acquisition of Lyndhurst, NJ-based HomeKeepr, the fastest-growing home pro referral platform, through a seven-figure stock-for-stock transaction. The transaction adds, 430,000 home pros, 230,000 real estate agents and their clients to MooveGuru concierge platforms and positions the company as the leading provider of home concierge services in America.

Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, the real estate industry's most extensive moving concierge service.

MooveGuru is an automated, white-glove mover engagement program, free for real estate brokers and agents, that enables brokerages to provide moving-related services for their clients. In addition to their concierge-style utility connections center, MooveGuru sends discounts on services frequently used by homebuyers and sellers to clients branded on behalf of agents and their brokerages, with partners including ERA, Keller Williams, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Exit Realty, Century 21, RE/MAX and The Realty Alliance.

Founded in 2014, HomeKeepr has been providing consumers with similar services through their agent-branded home ownership content and highly-rated mobile app, co-branded to agents nationwide. Leading firms like Keller Williams, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Realty Executives and others have deployed HomeKeepr to agents and customers.

Co-founders of HomeKeepr, Rob Morelli and David Weinstein will both join the executive team of MooveGuru. Rob will assume the title of President of HomeKeepr, a MooveGuru company. All HomeKeepr employees will remain with the combined company and are currently hiring new staff to support the expansion of the business to accommodate onboarding MooveGuru customers and partners.

"We have long admired the HomeKeepr mobile app, their network of agent-recommended pros and their high satisfaction rates with agents on the platform," says Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru. "Supporting consumers with a mobile app that keeps them connected to their real estate professional during the moving process and between transactions is the type of experience that elevates the value of the agent to their customers."

"We couldn't be more excited about this acquisition," said Rob Morelli. "Integrating MooveGuru's technology that automates client onboarding with ours means that we'll be able to deliver a best-in-class suite of customer-for-life tools to agents and brokerages - driving an even bigger increase in referral business. Together, we're now able to deliver a better product to homeowners and reduce work for agents. Everybody wins."

The companies will be working quickly on plans to integrate service providers across both platforms and roll out the mobile solution to MooveGuru brokerages.

About MooveGuru

In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers, connects all utilities and makes the moving process more streamlined. Today, more than 1,100 brokerages, their agents, and clients are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

Media Contact:

Victor Lund

WAV Group

(801) 971-8446

Related Images

scott-oakley-ceo-of-mooveguru.jpg

Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru

Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, the real estate industry's most extensive moving concierge service.

Related Links

MooveGuru

SOURCE MooveGuru, Inc.