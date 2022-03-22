MooveGuru Announces Equity Raise of $5 Million

Victorum Capital and two other undisclosed parties invest in fast growing proptech startup; MooveGuru has raised a total of $8.6 million

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A fast growing Atlanta proptech company continues its rapid growth plans: MooveGuru has just closed on $5 million in new equity raised from Victorum Capital and two other undisclosed parties. To date, MooveGuru has raised a total of $8.6 million.

MooveGuru

The mover engagement platform MooveGuru , operators of the YourHomeHub and HomeKeepr brands, has been expanding its reach both with consumers and realtors in its network over the last year. 320,000 real estate agents now use MooveGuru and their wholly owned company HomeKeepr . MooveGuru also has exclusives with ERA Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Exit Realty, Realty Executives, Vylla, and HomeScout. More than 110,000 Keller Williams agents are on the network. Additionally, MooveGuru has preferred vendor relationships with REMAX and Berkshire Hathaway.

MooveGuru's owned and managed network of over 350,000 local home professionals are all referred by real estate agents.

"We own our home professionals network and that helps us maintain customer satisfaction with the consumer," said Scott Oakley, CEO and founder of MooveGuru. "Some other platforms use a third party. Honestly, I wouldn't want the consumer in the hands of a third party where you cannot control the experience."

MooveGuru just launched YourHomeHub , an "everything home" platform that allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home. It includes the most effective features from MooveGuru and HomeKeepr—hundreds of thousands of consumers already trust these solutions for moving and home maintenance—and adds additional functionality to help people manage all parts of their home.

About MooveGuru

MooveGuru Inc. is based in Roswell, GA. In 2016 the company launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings and convenience from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 2,000 brokerages, 316,000 agents, and millions of homeowners are connected to the MooveGuru and YourHomeHub platforms.

