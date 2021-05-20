MooveGuru Network Now Includes Over 500,000 Home Pros

ROSWELL, Ga., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MooveGuru, the real estate industry's largest moving concierge service, announced that they have eclipsed the 500,000 mark for local and national home professionals who are connected to the MooveGuru network, serving 7 million consumers through their agent or brokerage.

MooveGuru is the real estate industry's largest moving concierge service with 500,000 local and national home professionals connecting to the MooveGuru network and serving 7 million consumers through their agent or brokerage.

"There are two connected problems that MooveGuru aims to solve," says Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru. "The first is making it easy and affordable for an agent's customer to get from one house to the next without pulling their hair out. The second is keeping that agent connected to their customer between transactions by making it easy for homeowners to access a trusted network of local service providers."

Since launching MooveGuru five years ago, the company has painstakingly developed their provider network. The network has most national companies that provide moving services and utility hookups, but the true value comes from agents who introduce their trusted providers to their customers. Our broker onboarding team collects the information from the brokerage and agents when we launch in a new market. Driven by agent recommendations, the home service provider network now covers 80 categories of trade professionals like roof repair, plumbers, landscapers, and the like. More importantly, this network now covers America from coast to coast thanks to partnerships like ERA, Better Homes and Gardens Realty, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Exit Realty, Realty Executives, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and more.

"We believe that our network size is likely in third position behind Angi and Home Advisor today. But in many ways, we believe that it is better because it starts with the recommendation by the local Realtor® rather than accepting any random company who signs up on a website," says Rob Morelli, head of MooveGuru Home Pro Network. "What we are finding is that the customer of the agent is beginning to use MooveGuru more as the trusted source for finding home service professionals. The agent recommendation adds value to the relationship as a trusted source and extends money saving discounts."

About MooveGuru

In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from over 500,000 national and local retailers, connects all utilities and makes the moving process more streamlined. Today, more than 1,200 brokerages with 300,000 agents serving 7 million clients are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

Media Contact:

Victor Lund

WAV Group

[email protected] | 805-709-6696

Related Images

mooveguru.jpg

MooveGuru

MooveGuru is the real estate industry's largest moving concierge service with 500,000 local and national home professionals connecting to the MooveGuru network and serving 7 million consumers through their agent or brokerage.

SOURCE MooveGuru