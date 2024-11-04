Moovila and MSP+ Partner to Bring Critical Project Management Education to the MSP Community

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila , the leading AI-driven project automation platform for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced a strategic partnership with MSP +, a trusted consulting and education hub for MSPs. This collaboration will deliver crucial project management education and resources to MSP+'s extensive network of MSPs, addressing a significant gap in professional services leadership.

With project management becoming an increasingly important focus for MSPs, many communities still lack sufficient educational resources on the subject. This partnership aims to bridge that gap by offering free access to project management education and thought leadership through MSP+'s online communities, webinars, and consulting services.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering much-needed educational support to the MSP community," said Vince Jajuga, VP of sales and partnerships at Moovila. "We recognize the growing demand for better project management resources among MSPs, and by partnering with MSP+, we're able to extend these resources to a broader MSP audience than ever before."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Moovila will provide free educational content on project management to MSP+'s community of over 30,000 IT companies and internal IT departments, addressing a critical gap in available resources.

MSP+ members will have access to educational webinars developed in collaboration with Moovila, offering valuable insights into project management best practices and other relevant topics.

Moovila's expertise will help MSPs streamline project workflows, reduce complexity, and improve operations efficiency, aligning with the most commonly used PSA and RMM solutions.

Empowering MSPs with Project Management Expertise

MSP+ has earned a strong reputation for supporting MSPs in optimizing PSA and RMM implementations, helping them streamline operations and enhance service delivery.

By partnering with Moovila, their first vendor collaboration, MSP+ expands its offerings to include comprehensive project management solutions. Moovila's expertise will equip MSPs with the resources and knowledge to manage projects with greater precision, boost operational efficiency, and improve client satisfaction, ensuring long-term business success.

"At MSP+, we're focused on empowering MSPs with the tools, insights, and support they need to drive operational excellence," said Adam Bielanski, CEO of MSP+. "Partnering with Moovila allows us to address a critical need — project management education. Together, we're providing MSPs with practical resources and strategies to manage projects with more precision, improve client satisfaction, and scale their businesses sustainably."

About Moovila

Moovila is the leading A.I. project management platform that delivers supervised automation around project timelines, scheduling, and financial management. This allows teams to plan, collaborate, and execute more efficiently with accurate, real-time information. Moovila's automation is focused on increasing margins, operational efficiency, and credibility with partners and their customers. With bi-directional interfaces to most MSP PSA solutions, Moovila seamlessly integrates into your current workflows and processes so you can realize benefits from day one.

About MSP+

MSP+ is a premier consulting and education hub dedicated to empowering managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT teams. With a network of over 30,000 members, MSP+ offers tailored solutions in project management, PSA and RMM optimization, and operational excellence. Through community resources, consulting services, and live educational events, MSP+ is transforming the way MSPs streamline operations, boost profitability, and enhance client relationships. Our mission is to establish MSP+ as the definitive standard in the industry, supporting MSPs as they build enterprise value and achieve sustainable growth.

