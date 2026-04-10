Moovila Earns Multiple AI Industry Honors, Highlighted by Second Consecutive CRN AI 100 Recognition

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila , the leading AI-driven project automation platform for managed service providers (MSPs), has been named to the 2026 CRN AI 100 list in the AI Software category. This marks the second consecutive year Moovila has been recognized on the prestigious list, which highlights companies driving innovation in AI across the IT channel.

Now in its third year, the CRN AI 100 recognizes vendors across key areas of the AI ecosystem. Honorees are selected by the CRN editorial team for their ability to help IT solution providers build AI-driven solutions that improve business outcomes and unlock new opportunities for growth.

"Being recognized again on the CRN AI 100 list is a strong validation of the approach we've taken to AI," said Mike Psenka, founder and CEO of Moovila. "We've focused on applying AI in ways that solve real operational challenges for MSPs and that deliver measurable outcomes. As the role of AI continues to evolve across the channel, there's a growing need for solutions that are grounded in real-world use, not hype, and that help teams operate more efficiently and reduce risk."

This latest recognition builds on a broader pattern of industry acknowledgment for Moovila's contributions to AI innovation. The company was named the 2025 GTIA Innovative Vendor of the Year and has been recognized for its leadership in advancing AI within the IT channel, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of AI-driven solutions for MSPs.

Psenka has also been active in shaping the future of AI in the channel as a member of the GTIA AI Council since 2024. In this role, he collaborates with other industry leaders to identify opportunities, accelerate adoption, and help define how AI can drive meaningful outcomes for service providers.

"We're thrilled to recognize the technology vendors on the 2026 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. content, executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As AI transformation accelerates, the demand for innovative offerings that help channel partners meet customer expectations and sharpen their competitive edge continues to grow. Congratulations to this year's honorees for standing out in such a fast-moving AI landscape."

The 2026 CRN AI 100 list is available online at crn.com/ai100 .

About Moovila

Moovila is the leading AI-driven project and resource management platform that delivers supervised automation around project timelines, scheduling, and financial management. This allows teams to plan, collaborate, and execute more efficiently with accurate, real-time information. Moovila's project automation helps MSPs increase project margins, drive operational efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction. With bi-directional interfaces to most MSP PSA solutions, Moovila seamlessly integrates into your current workflows and processes, so you can realize benefits from day one.

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Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Moovila

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SOURCE Moovila