Moovila Founder and CEO Appointed to CompTIA's AI Advisory Council

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila, the most accurate project and resource management platform powered by autonomous technology for managed services providers (MSPs), is thrilled to announce that CEO and founder Mike Psenka has been appointed as a member of CompTIA's AI Advisory Council. CompTIA is the largest non-profit global tech industry trade association in the world and the most prolific provider of vendor-agnostic certifications in the IT industry.

CompTIA's AI Advisory Council brings together thought leaders and innovators to identify business opportunities and develop innovative content to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

"I am honored to join the CompTIA AI Council Board and look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to explore and develop AI-driven solutions," Psenka said. "At Moovila, we've seen firsthand how AI can revolutionize project management and operational processes. I'm excited to contribute our insights and help MSPs harness the power of AI for greater efficiency and success."

Psenka spent the last 30 years building technology companies focused on advanced analytics and AI to drive real-time answers for customers. A Princeton University alum who holds multiple technology patents, Psenka founded Moovila in 2016 to create technologies that would enable the next stage of digital transformation in work, and he continues to be heavily involved in platform architecture and design.

"Our mission is to support the improvement and success of the global tech industry through collaboration, education, community outreach, and thought leadership," said Rob Cosentino, director of Industry Advisory Councils at CompTIA. "We're excited to welcome a forward-thinking thought leader in the generative AI space, and we believe Mike will bring to the Council an integrated focus on AI opportunities that influence the broader technology ecosystem."

Moovila has leveraged AI to transform project management in the MSP space, and as part of CompTIA's AI Advisory Council, Psenka will pinpoint and prioritize similar opportunities in other areas of tech and help create innovative resources to expedite the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Psenka joins fellow influential Council members from several tech industries, including Chair Jason Juliano, director of digital transformation at EisnerAmper Digital; Chair Manoj Suvarna, managing director and the ecosystems leader at Deloitte New Venture Accelerator; Vice Chair Mechie Nkengla, CEO and chief data strategist at Data Products LLC; Jamie Claret, director of Automomate; Christopher Hazard, the CTO and co-founder of Diveplane Corporation; Karen Silverman, the CEO and founder of The Cantellus Group; and David Tan, the chief technology officer at CrushBank.

These highly accomplished professionals meet regularly to serve as subject matter experts in their respective tech sectors and to build educational tools and resources, including collaborating with the seven Councils in Tech Together projects. Each member serves a two-year term.

The AI Advisory Council is committed to building the strategies and resources necessary to help companies leverage AI to be more successful, and on the Council, Psenka looks forward to engaging a diverse mindset about how these technologies will continue to augment and improve the human experience.

About Moovila

Moovila is the only end-to-end work management solution powered by autonomous technology for managed services providers (MSPs). Unlike traditional project management software, which requires constant human intervention for monitoring schedules, allocating resources, controlling the budget, and mitigating risks, Moovila's Perfect Project platform continuously scans project plans for various factors, including structural defects, risks and delays, resourcing conflicts, and best practices, enabling MSPs to accurately build, run, and debug projects through their professional services automation (PSA) platforms. For more information about Moovila visit https://www.moovila.com/.

