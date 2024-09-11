Moovila Revolutionizes Project Management for MSPs with Supervised Autonomous Scheduling

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila , a leading AI-driven project automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new feature, Smart Schedule, which provides supervised autonomous scheduling for project teams. This innovation directly addresses the significant challenges MSPs face in managing dynamic project portfolios, enhancing operational efficiency, and protecting margins.

Tackling the Challenge: Data Inaccuracy and Scheduling Chaos

For MSPs, project portfolios are highly changeable, making it nearly impossible for project managers to coordinate schedules manually. Incomplete or inaccurate data related to project tasks, engineer availability, and customer commitments often lead to miscommunication, missed deadlines, and margin erosion.

The effort required to keep project schedules accurate and up to date is overwhelming for many MSPs. This process is prone to error and sleepless nights, which can lead to credibility issues and damaged customer relationships.

Early adopters of Smart Schedule report saving 20-50%+ time in managing project schedules, categorizing the innovation as essential or very essential to their business. They also note significant improvements in project outcomes and client satisfaction.

The Breakthrough Solution: Smart Schedule - Supervised Autonomous Scheduling

Moovila's Smart Schedule is the first of its kind, providing MSPs with a complete and accurate view of every project, task, and resource in their portfolio. This feature automatically synchronizes and optimizes schedules, ensuring engineers are assigned to the right tasks at the right times, all while allowing project managers to retain oversight and control.

Key Benefits for MSPs: Accuracy, Automation, Efficiency

Accuracy: Ensures all project data is complete and up to date, minimizing the risk of scheduling conflicts and ensuring engineers are working on the most critical tasks.

Automation: Drastically reduces the time and effort required to manage schedules by automating the alignment of tasks, tickets, and engineer availability.

Efficiency: Streamlines project management processes, freeing up time for MSPs to focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients.

"We're excited to introduce the first viable supervised autonomous scheduling solution to the market," says Mike Psenka, President & CEO of Moovila. "Managing MSP project portfolios has become increasingly challenging. With so many variables and rapid changes, project managers struggle to keep up, often leading to client miscommunication and squeezed margins. Moovila's Smart Schedule helps automate project schedules and updates, improve margins, and enhance client satisfaction in this relationship-driven industry."

Looking Forward: The Future of MSP Project Management

The introduction of Smart Schedule marks a significant leap forward in project management for MSPs. By ensuring data accuracy and synchronization, MSPs can move beyond the pitfalls of manual scheduling and focus on building stronger, more credible relationships with their customers.

This innovative feature is now available to all users of Moovila's Perfect Project platform and will be fully integrated into major PSA systems, enabling MSPs to seamlessly adopt this transformative technology.

For more information on how Smart Schedule is transforming project management for MSPs with AI- driven calendar efficiency, check out this blog post on Moovila's company blog.

About Moovila

Moovila is the leading A.I. project management platform that delivers supervised automation around project timelines, scheduling and financial management. This allows teams to plan, collaborate and execute more efficiently with accurate, real-time information. Moovila's automation is focused on increasing margins, operational efficiency and credibility with partners and their customers. With bi- directional interfaces to most MSP PSA solutions, Moovila seamlessly integrates into your current workflows and processes so you can realize benefits from day one.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Moovila C: 631-572-3019

[email protected]

SOURCE Moovila