Mopar® and Petra Automotive Products Partner to Launch New Maintenance Products to Dealers Across North America

News provided by

Petra Automotive Products

06 Sep, 2023, 08:42 ET

CYPRESS, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Automotive Products, the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, is proud to announce 11 of their best-in-class products will be launched under the Mopar® brand for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT® dealerships in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The goal of the Mopar chemical program is to increase Fixed Ops profits and success for participating dealerships by offering premium products. Petra will provide a suite of Mopar products, including chemicals to help maintain the fuel system, diesel fuel system and A/C systems of the vehicles serviced.

"If a vehicle owner is experiencing common performance problems, like sluggish or delayed acceleration, the results provided by the Mopar Premium Fuel System Cleaning Kit is an easy solution that dealers can perform quickly in their service bays," says Benjamin Nash, Mopar Product Manager. "The Premium Fuel System Cleaning Kit service will dissolve varnish and carbon in injectors, valves and combustion chambers, improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and restore power."

To support Stellantis dealerships in selling these maintenance services to their service customers, Petra will provide training to instruct technicians on how to use the application tools and cleaning products properly, train advisors on how to best offer these services to the customer, as well as provide any Point-of-Service (POS) materials needed. In addition, Stellantis dealers that qualify will also receive factory rebates and loyalty benefits. Dealerships new to the program can receive free equipment with their initial qualifying purchase.

"We are honored to have 11 of our products selected to be a part of the Mopar chemical program. Our aim at Petra is to always perform and partner at a level above expectations to bring about the best success for our dealer partners. Our premium products, combined with proper training and promotional support, will be giving these Fixed Ops departments all the tools needed to provide an excellent experience for their customers," said Arnold Gacita Sr, CEO of Petra Automotive Products.

Petra Automotive offers a complete lineup of over 360 premium automotive service and car-care products available through over 3,000 automotive dealerships in the U.S. and distributes to 38 countries worldwide.

For more information on Petra Automotive and its award-winning vehicle performance products, please visit www.petraautoproducts.com.

About Petra Automotive Products:

Petra Automotive Products is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston. Since 2010, the company's mission has been to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains, and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 360 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, delivering Petra branded products to 38 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value by offering innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

Press Contact:

Laurie Halter
Charisma!
503-816-2474
[email protected] 

SOURCE Petra Automotive Products

Also from this source

Petra Automotive Products Launches "Wheels, Deals & Meals" Podcast for All Things Good Food and Good Business Strategy

Petra Automotive Products Launches New Line-Up to Deliver on the Demands of Modern Vehicles

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.