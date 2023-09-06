Mopar® and Petra Automotive Products Partner to Launch New Maintenance Products to Dealers Across North America

CYPRESS, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Automotive Products, the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, is proud to announce 11 of their best-in-class products will be launched under the Mopar ® brand for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep ® , Ram and FIAT® dealerships in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The goal of the Mopar chemical program is to increase Fixed Ops profits and success for participating dealerships by offering premium products. Petra will provide a suite of Mopar products, including chemicals to help maintain the fuel system, diesel fuel system and A/C systems of the vehicles serviced.

"If a vehicle owner is experiencing common performance problems, like sluggish or delayed acceleration, the results provided by the Mopar Premium Fuel System Cleaning Kit is an easy solution that dealers can perform quickly in their service bays," says Benjamin Nash, Mopar Product Manager. "The Premium Fuel System Cleaning Kit service will dissolve varnish and carbon in injectors, valves and combustion chambers, improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and restore power."

To support Stellantis dealerships in selling these maintenance services to their service customers, Petra will provide training to instruct technicians on how to use the application tools and cleaning products properly, train advisors on how to best offer these services to the customer, as well as provide any Point-of-Service (POS) materials needed. In addition, Stellantis dealers that qualify will also receive factory rebates and loyalty benefits. Dealerships new to the program can receive free equipment with their initial qualifying purchase.

"We are honored to have 11 of our products selected to be a part of the Mopar chemical program. Our aim at Petra is to always perform and partner at a level above expectations to bring about the best success for our dealer partners. Our premium products, combined with proper training and promotional support, will be giving these Fixed Ops departments all the tools needed to provide an excellent experience for their customers," said Arnold Gacita Sr, CEO of Petra Automotive Products.

Petra Automotive offers a complete lineup of over 360 premium automotive service and car-care products available through over 3,000 automotive dealerships in the U.S. and distributes to 38 countries worldwide.

For more information on Petra Automotive and its award-winning vehicle performance products, please visit www.petraautoproducts.com.

About Petra Automotive Products:

Petra Automotive Products is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston. Since 2010, the company's mission has been to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains, and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 360 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, delivering Petra branded products to 38 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value by offering innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

Press Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma!

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE Petra Automotive Products