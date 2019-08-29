Mopar Celebrates a Decade of Customization with Limited-Edition Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger

Mopar celebrates a decade of factory-vehicle customization with the unveiling of the Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger. Based on the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, the Mopar '19 Challenger carries several exterior and interior features only available on this limited production Mopar-branded muscle car.

"Over the last decade, we've customized an impressive group of vehicles with exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories that our enthusiast customers crave," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care, FCA - North America. "This year we're commemorating our tenth Mopar build with another unique and collectible Dodge Challenger, which continues to be the modern muscle car every bit as beloved today as the first generation vehicle was 50 years ago."

Mopar '19 Exterior

Available in either Pitch Black or White Knuckle, the Mopar '19 Challenger builds upon the popular R/T Scat Pack model with a variety of head-turning exterior touches. Most noticeable is the unique Mopar Shakedown graphics, accented with asymmetrical Mopar Blue center stripes that run from the top of the front fascia to the rear decklid spoiler.

The popular Shaker Hood package by Mopar provides a hint of vintage styling with an active, air-gulping scoop flanked with Shaker badges on both sides. Functional black hood pins provide a classic look. Out back, the rear decklid spoiler carries a unique Mopar Design badge.

Standard 20-inch x 9-inch forged aluminum wheels riding on Goodyear P245/45ZR20 performance tires are enhanced with genuine Mopar-branded center caps and valve stem caps. Mopar wheel locks are standard.

Mopar '19 Performance

The potent 392-cubic inch HEMI® V-8 engine pumps out 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. A standard six-speed manual transmission makes a powerful heritage statement that enhances the base Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, while a quick-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is optional.

A Mopar cold air intake delivers performance-enhancing airflow to the engine. Mopar strut tower braces help increase structural rigidity of the chassis for sharper handling. The braces and strut caps are silver-coated to dress up the underhood appearance.

Stopping power is provided by Brembo four-wheel disc performance brakes with red calipers.

Mopar '19 Interior

Performance front cloth seats wear a two-tone Mopar logo embroidered into the seat backs for a touch of attitude. A custom Mopar '19 instrument panel badge adorns the passenger-side air vent. Completing the standard interior accessories are premium Berber floor mats and polished door-sill guards with the Challenger logo.

Owner's Kit

The Mopar '19 is delivered with an exclusive Owner's Kit, packaged with a "birth certificate" with the exact date of manufacture and the proprietary build number. Also included is an exclusive full-color Mopar '19 booklet, a unique keepsake with engraved vehicle number and a Mopar '19 rendering produced by the Mopar design team.

Decade of Customization

The Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger joins an exclusive club as the 10th limited-edition, Mopar-modified vehicle delivered straight from the factory. This limited production run will include 100 units - 90 vehicles for the U.S market and 10 vehicles for Canada.

In 2010, Mopar produced the first of an ongoing series of limited-edition vehicles, the Mopar '10 Dodge Challenger. Other low-run, factory-produced Mopar rides have followed: the Mopar '11 Dodge Charger, Mopar '12 Chrysler 300, Mopar '13 Dodge Dart, Mopar '14 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '15 Dodge Charger R/T, Mopar '16 Ram Rebel, Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger and Mopar '18 Dodge Durango. Since 2010 Mopar has produced more than 4,000 exclusive edition models.

With a starting U.S. MSRP of $45,835, dealer orders for the Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger open in September 2019. Vehicles are expected to begin arriving in dealerships in the fourth quarter 2019.

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA US LLC vehicle brands. Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles, offering a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide. Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. For 2020, Dodge literally expands its high-performance Charger model lineup, adding a Widebody exterior to America's only four-door muscle car. Powered by the 707-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine, the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds, and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph.

Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, and the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, featuring fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody, which add 3.5 inches of width to the 485-horsepower Scat Pack's standard body. Also new for 2019 is the Challenger R/T Scat Pak 1320 with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs., completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.

