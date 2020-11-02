Mopar Introduces Jeep® Gladiator Top Dog Concept

Using exclusive Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP) and custom accessories, Mopar designers transformed a 2020 Jeep Gladiator into a fun concept vehicle for serious mountain bikers.

"Loaded with nearly 20 Jeep Performance Parts, we built this go-anywhere Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept for passionate mountain bike enthusiasts," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. "Across the entire Jeep lineup, we offer more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories."

"Built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle and offering one-of-a-kind open-air freedom, Jeep Gladiator is the perfect canvas for Mopar to push the envelope even further with the addition of an array of Jeep Performance Parts," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "Mopar's new Top Dog Concept results in even more clever functionality and versatility for Jeep Gladiator."

Painted K-9 Blue, the Jeep Top Dog Concept expands the cargo-carrying abilities of the most capable Jeep truck ever by removing the standard cargo box and replacing it with a custom PCOR flatbed storage system.



On the passenger side of the storage system, pull-out drawers securely store tools and supplies that mountain bikers need when out on the trails. Vast interior storage shelves, exterior lighting switches and extra power supplies are within easy reach.



On the driver's side of the storage system, a battery-powered refrigerator and electric hot-dog roller grill stand ready to refuel riders for the next section of challenging trails.



Above the cab area, two rack structures provide additional storage space for tools and equipment. Dual concept exterior task lights are mounted on each side and a set of traction mats for vehicle recovery and extraction are also attached to the storage racks. On top of the rack structure, a dual bike rack provides a safe way to transport the Trek mountain bikes to the trails.



For outstanding off-road capability, the Jeep Top Dog Concept features a JPP two-inch lift kit with FOX shocks that provides increased ground clearance, augmented by 17-inch JPP beadlock-capable aluminum wheels and 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires. Concept steel "high-top" fender flares provide additional clearance at all four corners.



Powering the Jeep Top Dog Concept is the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.



Defending the front end of the Jeep Top Dog Concept is a JPP Rubicon bumper. The bumper holds a concept two-inch steel grille guard, inspired by the Jeep J6 concept and the exclusive JPP 8,000-lb-capacity Rubicon Warn winch that includes 100 feet of Spydura synthetic rope.



The concept hood is accented with custom black Mopar hood latches that feature the Jeep Willys logo. A JPP snorkel helps direct cool air into the engine when off-road conditions threaten normal air inlets. A pair of JPP five-inch, off-road, LED lights installed at the base of the A-pillars help illuminate the trail.



Body sides are protected by JPP rock rails, customized with welded two-inch steel tubes, similar to the front grille guard design. Black door sill guards feature a raised Gladiator logo and help protect interior sills from scratches and scuffs.



A second JPP Warn winch is installed at the rear of the Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept. Just above the rear-facing winch, a roll-out storage drawer carries a foldable ladder used for access to the dual bike rack.



Inside the cabin, the exterior color theme of K-9 Blue and black is continued with an instrument panel that matches the body color. In addition, black Katzkin leather seats, armrests, shifter boots, steering wheel and the parking brake handle are accented with blue stitching.



Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers with black rubber pads add a bold flare and plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. Just below the pedals are Mopar all-weather floor mats installed throughout the cabin area.



Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.



Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.



Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

