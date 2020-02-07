Mopar Introduces New Limited-edition Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20 to Showcase Jeep Performance Parts

JPP portfolio includes more than 200 factory-backed, quality-tested parts and accessories, specifically designed and engineered for the off-road enthusiast

Jeep Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world and only vehicle to win "4x4/SUV of the Year" from SEMA since inception of award in 2010

Dealer orders for limited-edition Wrangler JPP 20 open in second quarter; vehicles to arrive in Jeep dealerships this summer

Kicking off the opening of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show this weekend, Mopar introduced a customized version of its new limited-edition 2020 Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20, featuring a wide array of Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) targeted to the off-road enthusiast.



"The new limited-edition Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 is a 'check-all-the boxes' off-road vehicle for enthusiasts," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care for FCA – North America. "We loaded the Jeep brand's iconic rock crawler with factory-backed and quality-tested, authentic Jeep Performance Parts specifically designed and engineered to tackle the toughest conditions."



New 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20

Based on the four-door Jeep Wrangler, the Wrangler JPP 20 carries a range of quality-tested parts and accessories from the JPP portfolio.



In addition to high-strength, full-aluminum doors, JPP steel tube doors and a new mirror kit are standard equipment. Tube doors, along with a mesh sun bonnet that provides shade for all passengers, deliver an open-air feel unlike any other production SUV. Standard JPP rock rails are made of heavy-gauge steel and Durabull®-coated (truck bedliner coating) to provide superior protection and durability.



The JPP steel front bumper and skid plate are designed to take on whatever the trail can throw at it. Wide enough to provide fender protection, but narrower than the stock version, the bumper is black powder-coated with D-rings for extra towing capability. Completely waterproof to ensure reliable operation during water fording and other adverse conditions, the JPP Rubicon Winch includes 100 feet of Warn Spydura synthetic rope.



The Trailer-tow and Heavy Duty Electrical Group includes four auxiliary switches, a high-capacity 240-amp alternator and a Class II hitch receiver with four- and seven-pin adapters.

The Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 will be available in Ocean Blue or White. Additional standard exterior features include:

American Flag hood graphic

Blacked-out fender vents and fuel door

JPP graphic decal on the passenger-side quarter panel

Laser-etched, forged-aluminum JPP badge on the driver-side fender and on the rear swing-gate assembly

On the rear of the vehicle, the JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement allows for a larger spare tire to be mounted on the swing gate. The reinforcement is powder-coated black and works with the production hinge for easy installation. A JPP CHMSL (Center High-Mount Stop Lamp) Relocation Kit mounts the third brake light in the center of the spare tire.



The Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 will be delivered with an exclusive owner's kit. The kit will be uniquely packaged with a personalized booklet and other memorabilia. Also included in the owner's kit will be a customer credit that may be used toward the following dealer-installed equipment:

JPP 2-inch lift kit

JPP 5-inch and 7-inch off-road LED light kits, including mounting brackets

Choice of one of five available JPP off-road wheel sets and set of five tires

Inside the cabin, luxurious Katzkin Tuscany leather seats include an embroidered JPP logo on each front seatback. Standard Mopar all-weather floor mats are injection molded and designed with deep drain channels, rigid sidewalls and advanced reservoir systems that contain liquids from leaking onto the floor. Front mats feature a patented drain plug that covers floor drain holes, which allow draining without mat removal for easy cleaning. Behind the second-row seats, the Mopar Cargo Tray Kit provides full protective coverage of the cargo area and seat backs.



The standard Technology Group includes a 7-inch instrument panel cluster and fourth-generation Uconnect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available on its 7-inch touchscreen. In addition, Rear Park Assist and Blind-spot Monitoring also are standard.

A full array of fuel-efficient powertrain options is available for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20, including:

2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque) with engine stop-start (ESS) or mild-hybrid eTorque assist technology

3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine (260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque) with ESS

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine (285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque) with ESS or mild-hybrid eTorque assist technology

Each available engine option features a standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

Production of the Wrangler JPP 20 will be limited for the 2020 model year. Dealer orders open in the second quarter and vehicles will arrive in dealerships this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.



JPP products from Mopar: Factory engineered, authentic quality

The Mopar brand is coming off a decade of successful limited-production, high-performance vehicle customizations between the 2010 and 2019 model years. Building off that success and the growth of the Jeep brand, a laser focus is being placed on the JPP brand and the quality parts designed for off-road enthusiasts.



More than 200 Jeep Performance Parts and accessories were developed in close conjunction with the Jeep brand and the Mopar Product Design Office. During the process, more than 100,000 hours were spent on development, testing and validation before parts were brought to market. Specifically:

Parts are tested to the everyday equivalent of 150,000 miles, on- and off-road

Temperature testing is completed from as low as -40 degrees F to as high as 203 degrees F

Comprehensive impact testing is completed for safety

Corrosion testing and unique coatings are tested to equivalent of 10 years of everyday use

All electrical components are tested for compatibility

The strictest standards and factory-exclusive data, information not available to the aftermarket, were used to seamlessly integrate JPP parts and Mopar accessories with the Jeep Wrangler and to deliver proper fit, form, finish and quality right down to the color, grain, look and line of each product.

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world; more than 90 percent of Jeep Wrangler owners buy at least one accessory for their vehicle.



For 10 straight years, since the inception of the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Awards in 2010, the Jeep Wrangler has been the only vehicle to be honored as the "4x4/SUV of the Year." The SEMA Awards are the show's definitive annual original equipment manufacturer honors, shining a light on the hottest vehicles that showcase aftermarket parts.



More information on Jeep Performance Parts is available at www.mopar.com/jpp.



Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.



Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.



Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

