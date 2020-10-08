Mopar to Offer More Than 100 Factory-engineered Accessories for Quickest, Fastest, Most Powerful Pickup Truck in the World: All-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Setting the benchmark for extreme-performance pickup trucks, the all-new 702-horsepower 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the "apex predator" of the pickup truck world. On the street or in the desert, Ram's all-new truck is designed and built bolt-by-bolt to significantly outperform every production truck on the planet. With more than 100 factory-engineered, quality-tested parts and accessories, Mopar stands ready to take the Ram 1500 TRX to a new level of extreme capability.

"The all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most extreme off-road production pickup truck on the planet," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care for FCA – North America. "With a full catalog of more than 100 factory-engineered, quality-tested Mopar performance parts and accessories, Ram 1500 TRX customers can further enhance their truck to tackle the toughest conditions."

Below are select Mopar performance parts and accessories available for the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX (with Mopar part number and MSRP):

RamBar (82215959AC | $1,195): Adding a rugged, sporty design while increasing the versatility of the Ram 1500 TRX, the RamBar accessory bar easily mounts to the truck bed using stake pockets and includes tie downs for in-bed storage. The robust tubular design features a powder-coat, matte-black finish and is specifically engineered to work with Mopar off-road 5-inch LED lights.

Off-road LED lights (82215274AC | $595): Available to mount on top of the RamBar, a set of 5-inch LED off-road lights - each shining at 4,800 lumens - provide exceptionally bright, fully illuminating light for off-road driving. The cast-aluminum housing ensures proper heat dissipation and long-term durability. Also included are two light covers with the Mopar logo, a wiring harness and switch.

Bed-mounted spare-tire carrier (82216108AA | $995): Manufactured with thick-gauge steel and high-strength welded tubular construction, the bed-mounted spare-tire carrier features a base layer of corrosion protection, a painted E-coat and a black-powder finish for durability. The fully integrated carrier securely holds up to a 37-inch spare tire/wheel in severe off-road conditions and can be removed easily if the customer needs to use the full truck bed for standard utility purposes.

Off-road rock rails (82216078AB | $1,195): Engineered to meet stringent protection, loading and durability requirements both on-road and off-road, the aluminum rock rail sections are attached using high-strength steel brackets. A black-powder coating provides corrosion protection and seamlessly blends with the vehicle aesthetics, allowing for easy entry and exit on the integrated step pads.

Off-road running boards (82215508AC | $995): Constructed of lightweight cast aluminum with a rugged spray-in bedliner and an anti-slip texture coating, exact-matched running boards fit tightly to the vehicle with no drilling necessary.

Bed step (82216278AC |$395): Load-rated for up to 350 pounds, the bed step features an articulating arm that lowers for easy access to the truck bed and retracts to a stored position with a gentle push, giving an "out of the way" look within the bumper.

Bed rails with adjustable tie downs (82215285AB | $250): Constructed of anodized aluminum, bed rails attach to the inside walls of the truck bed and feature adjustable cleats that slide along the rail system in order to secure cargo of various sizes. Rails can accommodate sliding toolboxes, sport-utility bars and a cargo-bed divider (all sold separately).

Beadlock-capable wheel rings (P5160250AA | $205): Constructed of tough forged aluminum with a silver finish, the beadlock wheel ring clamps the outer tire bead to the rim of the optional beadlock-capable wheel, enabling maximum traction when lower tire pressures are needed during off-roading.

All-weather floor mats (82216412AA | $165): Designed with a bucket-style approach to provide full coverage of the carpet in the foot wells, the black mats are made of heavy-duty rubber and feature a red Ram logo. Included are two front mats and one interlocking second-row runner that disconnects for easy removal.

Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, Mopar performance parts and accessories are backed by a full factory warranty. Mopar products for the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX are created in close conjunction with the Ram Truck brand, engineering and product design teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate Mopar parts and accessories to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product.

For 2021, Mopar's product portfolio for the all-new Ram 1500 TRX includes more than 100 factory-engineered, quality-tested performance parts and accessories, coming from the more than 600 Mopar products available across the entire 2021 Ram Truck brand lineup.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

