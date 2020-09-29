Mopec and Acela Truck Company Collaborate to Offer Rental Morgue Trailers

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, announced a new program making refrigerated morgue trailers available on a rental basis.

Mopec is teaming with Acela Truck Company, a seasoned specialty vehicle manufacturer that brings over 100 years of combined experience in the automotive industry to the commercial and emergency management markets.

"We know that there are many organizations that do not want to own mobile morgue trailers, but they have a short-term need associated with COVID-19 or other emergencies. This rental program provides the perfect solution for them," said Kirk Gossett, Mopec's Vice President of Sales.

Custom-built 53-foot refrigerated trailers, fully equipped with storage for up to 84 decedents and an electric lift are available to rent on a monthly or longer basis. The service is turnkey: the rental trailers will be delivered to the customer, serviced, picked up and decontaminated at the conclusion of the rental.

"Acela has deep knowledge and experience in the specialty truck and trailer business, particularly with refrigerated and emergency and disaster response vehicles of all types," said David Ronsen, President of Acela Truck Company. "We quickly saw the value in working with Mopec. Their expertise in the proper handling of decedents combined with trailers designed to provide safe working environments for medical personnel enhances the value we bring to our customers collectively."

"During the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic, many institutions learned that you need more than just an empty refrigerated trailer to properly handle surges in decedents," said Jay Troger, CEO of Mopec. "We utilize our long experience in this area to ensure that health workers are kept safe through the body-handling process, and decedents are handled with the respect that they deserve. We are proud to be working with Acela to bring this service to those on the front lines."

For more information, or to obtain a quotation, please visit www.mopec.com, or call (800) 362-8491.

About Mopec

Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit www.mopec.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeff Pemberton

248.284.0871

[email protected]

SOURCE Mopec

Related Links

http://www.mopec.com

