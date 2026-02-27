Mopec Group Opens New Distribution Center as Part of Strategic Expansion of Michigan Manufacturing Operations

TROY, Mich., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec Group, a diversified pathology solutions leader serving the pathology continuum, celebrated the opening of a new laboratory consumables distribution center in Troy, Michigan, marking another step in the company's ongoing strategy to expand manufacturing and operational capabilities at its Michigan headquarters.

Mopec Group celebrates the opening of their new Consumables Distribution Center

The new distribution center supports the continued growth of Mopec's pathology consumables portfolio and strengthens the company's ability to serve laboratories, hospitals, and research institutions across North America and globally. The expansion follows Mopec Group's recently announced initiative to strategically consolidate portions of its manufacturing operations into Michigan. By aligning production, logistics, and engineering resources around its headquarters, the company has positioned itself to scale manufacturing, accelerate innovation, and better support the evolving needs of pathology professionals worldwide.

"Opening this new distribution center represents another step in our long-term strategic plan to scale Mopec Group's operations while continuing to invest in advanced manufacturing here in Michigan," said Francis X. Dirksmeier, CEO of Mopec Group. "Through our partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and its support for workforce training and apprenticeship programs, we have been able to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and create more than 40 new jobs in Michigan. This investment gives us the operational foundation to grow responsibly while continuing to serve pathology professionals around the world."

The company commemorated the opening with a ribbon cutting event attended by state and local leaders, including Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

"This investment exemplifies the forward-thinking commitment we're proud to see from companies that choose to grow and invest in Michigan." said Messer. "Mopec's continued expansion underscores the strength of our business environment, passion of our advanced manufacturing and life sciences sectors, and talent of our workforce. We're grateful to Mopec for their vote of confidence and excited to see their continued growth and innovation that supports critical work across the healthcare ecosystem both here and across the world, showing others that everyone can 'Make It in Michigan'."

Following the ribbon cutting at the Troy facility, guests toured Mopec Group's primary manufacturing campus in Madison Heights, where the company designs and manufactures pathology equipment and technologies used by laboratories throughout the world.

Together, the new distribution center and expanded manufacturing footprint reflect Mopec Group's commitment to investing in Michigan while strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive pathology solutions across equipment, consumables, service, and technology.

About Mopec Group

Mopec Group is a diversified pathology solutions leader serving the pathology continuum. The company provides integrated equipment, digital and diagnostic technology solutions, certified service, and essential laboratory consumables used in anatomic and forensic pathology laboratories around the world. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, Mopec Group empowers pathology professionals with solutions that improve diagnostic accuracy, laboratory safety, research, education, and the treatment of disease.

