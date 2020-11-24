Mopec Guardian Cold Storage Container System Now Available

"Unfortunately, the country continues to see surges in COVID-19, which has resulted in capacity issues at hospitals, morgues and funeral homes," said Jay Troger, CEO of Mopec. "The Guardian Cold Storage system is an immediate solution to capacity challenges, provides humane storage of decedents and helps keep workers safe."

Available for monthly rentals, the Guardian Cold Storage system sits at ground level for easier loading and unloading and comes with stainless steel racks and trays, body bags and a battery-powered body lift. The systems are electrically powered and can be delivered in 3-5 days.

"We know that every community is dealing with unique challenges, and we are working to design customizable solutions that meet their needs," said Troger. "While we all hope COVID-19 numbers start to decline, the reality is that there are likely long months ahead. This is the time to examine community trends to ensure preparedness for worst-case scenarios."

The Guardian Cold Storage Container System is the latest addition to Mopec's Guardian Systems line, designed to meet COVID-19 response needs. The Guardian System line also includes the MAXAIR CAPR® Series of powered air-purifying respirators, the portable and scalable MERC remains cooling system and Safe View Body Bags.

Mopec's experienced team of professionals is available to provide customized emergency preparedness, mass fatality response and surge capacity products and services in support of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company's recently published whitepaper The Future of Mass Fatality Preparedness provides valuable insight and guidance on preparedness best practices. To access the whitepaper or learn more about Mopec's products and services, visit Mopec.com.

