Mopec Introduces New 810 Autopsy Saw

"Many forensic pathologists and other autopsy professionals learned to perform autopsies using this saw, and over the years have become used to its feel and performance," said Jeff Pemberton, Vice President of Marketing & Consumable Products at Mopec. "We are excited to be able to offer our customers the same 810 Autopsy Saw that they thought would never be available again."

Autopsy saws are essential equipment for the performance of autopsies and certain other dissections. Their high-speed oscillating action quickly cuts through bone without harming soft tissue. This reduces exposure to infected tissue and eliminates the need for a blade guard. The saw may be used for removing the skull cap, making linear cuts or taking small bone specimens. The Mopec 810 Autopsy Saw has long been considered the most powerful and durable saw available. Many practitioners prefer the slender handle, which gives them precise control. It has a powerful motor that produces 17,000 rpm and 32,000 oscillations per minute.

"The Mopec 810 Autopsy Saw is Mopec's newest product, but in a real sense it is not a new product at all," said Jay Troger, Mopec's CEO. "To our customers, this will be the same product they have been using for many years."

Mopec's Model 810 Autopsy saw is available for purchase along with a full line of replacement blades on their website at mopec.com/810 and will begin shipping to customers in September.

Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit www.mopec.com.

