Mopec Launches Safe View Body Bags Designed to Provide Added Layer of Safety for Health Care Workers

"Unfortunately, the country continues to face surges of COVID-19, and it's only a matter of time until we are also in the midst of flu season," said Jay Troger, CEO of Mopec. "The workers who care for our deceased are often an overlooked sector of public health. They deserve to have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) that keep them safe. Mopec's Safe View body bags are designed to keep these workers safe while humanely caring for decedents."

The Safe View body bag is the latest addition to Mopec's Guardian Systems line, which also includes PPE, the patented MERC portable cooling system, eight other varieties of body bags, and the Guardian Rack system for decedent storage.

Additionally, Mopec's team of experts offers free consultation services to agencies and companies responding to COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, the company has been working alongside its customers around the country to provide insight and guidance on products and industry trends. With nearly 30 years of experience, Mopec is uniquely prepared to connect health care and government organizations with what they need to serve their community and keep people safe.

"The organizations that handle decedents have a tough job," said Troger. "Having the right resources and equipment on hand is important in order to provide dignified care for the deceased while also keeping frontline and health care workers safe. For example, we are seeing refrigerated trailers used as mobile morgues without being equipped with rack and tray systems that can be safely loaded. We can help find solutions to these and other decedent handling issues that arise from COVID-19."

Learn more about available products at Mopec.com.

About Mopec

Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit www.mopec.com.

