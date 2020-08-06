Mopec Now Offering Ready-to-Ship Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec—a leading provider of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products—is now offering personal protective equipment (PPE). The in-stock and ready-to-ship PPE offering includes FDA- and CE-compliant products such as full-length face shields, 3-ply and KN95 masks, no-contact infrared thermometers and hand sanitizer.

The PPE products are the latest addition to the Mopec product line in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"It is crucial we continue to prioritize the health and safety of workers in the health care industry, as well as those working in medical examiners offices and funeral homes," said Jay Troger, CEO of Mopec. "We're continuing to draw on our experience and relationships in the industry to address the increasing demands of our customers and help ensure they have the products they need."

Mopec's PPE offerings are just one aspect of the company's Guardian Systems line of COVID-19 Preparation and Response products. The company currently offers:

MAXAIR – The most innovative and easy-to-use powered air-purifying respirator available, the MAXAIR CAPR series requires no-fit testing and no N95 masks.

Guardian Rack System – Designed and engineered to meet the needs of morgues during mass fatality events and surges, the Guardian Rack can be quickly assembled and deployed to provide additional remains storage capacity.

MERC System – This direct-contact cooling system utilizes liquid cooling technology to store human remains and is the only system that is completely portable, scalable and interoperable.

Body Bags – Mopec is currently offering nine varieties of body bags, produced in the United States and available for immediate shipment.

Since the start of the pandemic, the company has distributed products and equipment in more than 30 states and in Puerto Rico to customers from some of the nation's top hospital and health care systems as well as state and government organizations.

Learn more about available products at Mopec.com.

About Mopec

Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit www.mopec.com.

About Blackford Capital

Blackford Capital is a private equity firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that acquires, manages and builds family-owned, lower middle-market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies. Blackford currently has 11 portfolio companies located across the United States and has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. 5000 in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lark

313.410.8477

[email protected]

SOURCE Mopec

Related Links

https://www.mopec.com/

