Mopec Releases Whitepaper Examining "The Future of Mass Fatality Preparedness"

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing need for mass fatality response, Mopec—a leading provider of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and products—today released its The Future of Mass Fatality Preparedness whitepaper. The report analyzes the rise of mass fatality events, the COVID-19 pandemic response and the growing need for emergency preparedness plans.

"There are countless lessons that can be learned from recent mass fatality events," said Jay Troger, CEO at Mopec. "We've spoken to our customers, examined recent coverage and reviewed industry trends in order to develop this whitepaper and create resource for organizations to use as they plan and prepare for the next crisis."

The whitepaper includes a list of questions that organizations should ask themselves to assess their level of catastrophe preparedness, as well as a crisis planning outline and supplies checklist. The Mopec team also provides global natural disaster statistics and an in-depth analysis of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many organizations across the country were caught off guard when the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year," said Dr. Joyce deJong, medical examiner for 12 Michigan counties. "The response revealed a great deal about what agencies and organizations should do when faced with a mass fatality or natural disaster. This is the time for an honest, thoughtful review of preparedness plans so that we may identify gaps in our processes and develop best practices."

In addition to providing the whitepaper, Mopec's experienced team of professionals is available to provide customized emergency preparedness, mass fatality response and surge capacity products and services. To access the whitepaper or learn more about Mopec's products and services, visit Mopec.com.

