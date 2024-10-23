Morales Plastic Surgery Introduces Cutting-Edge Motiva Breast Implants

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morales Plastic Surgery, a leader in advanced cosmetic procedures, is excited to announce the introduction of Motiva breast implants, a state-of-the-art option for breast augmentation. Recently FDA-approved in September 2024, Motiva implants, developed by Establishment Labs, offer a blend of innovative design and advanced technology, providing patients with natural-looking, high-quality results.

Revolutionary Design for Enhanced Comfort and Natural Aesthetics

Motiva implants are available in two distinctive styles: Motiva SmoothSilk® Ergonomix and Motiva Round implants. The Ergonomix design is crafted to closely mimic the movement and feel of natural breast tissue. These implants adapt to changes in body position, maintaining a natural appearance whether a person is standing or lying down. The SmoothSilk® surface of the implants is specifically engineered to enhance biocompatibility, significantly reducing the risk of inflammation and ensuring a comfortable, smooth recovery.

Motiva Round implants, on the other hand, provide a fuller and rounder appearance, perfect for those seeking more volume and upper breast fullness. These implants are designed to deliver a consistent, balanced shape that combines the softness of natural movement with the aesthetic of a more rounded profile.

Why Choose Motiva Implants?

Dr. Rolando Morales , a board-certified plastic surgeon known for his expertise in breast augmentation and body contouring, is thrilled to offer Motiva implants to his patients. "Motiva implants represent the next generation in breast augmentation," says Dr. Morales. "Their advanced design allows us to deliver a highly natural look and feel, while offering enhanced safety and comfort. This aligns with our mission to provide patients with cutting-edge options for achieving their desired aesthetic goals."

Motiva implants also come with advanced safety features, such as BluSeal®, a patented layer that helps ensure the implant's integrity, and Q Inside Safety Technology™, which allows for non-invasive implant verification. These features provide added peace of mind for patients seeking long-term satisfaction and safety with their breast augmentation.

Personalized Approach for Optimal Results

At Morales Plastic Surgery, each breast augmentation procedure is tailored to the unique needs and aesthetic preferences of the patient. With the addition of Motiva implants, patients now have access to some of the most advanced implant options on the market, allowing Dr. Morales to craft personalized results that complement their natural contours and proportions.

About Morales Plastic Surgery

Dr. Rolando Morales is a board-certified plastic surgeon known for his dedication to delivering transformative cosmetic procedures with a focus on natural results. At Morales Plastic Surgery, he combines years of expertise with a passion for helping patients achieve their dream bodies through innovative techniques. Dr. Morales is committed to ensuring patient safety, comfort, and satisfaction with every procedure.

