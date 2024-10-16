Morales Plastic Surgery Launches Revolutionary Corset Contour Procedure

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morales Plastic Surgery, led by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Rolando Morales, proudly announces the launch of the Corset Contour procedure, a breakthrough in body contouring designed to deliver a more defined, hourglass-shaped waistline. Ideal for women seeking dramatic yet natural enhancements to their midsection, the Corset Contour reshapes and repositions the lower ribs without the need for rib removal, providing a slimmer, more proportionate waistline.

Corset Contour Procedure With Dr. Morales Plastic Surgery Corset Contour Before and After Photos

The Corset Contour procedure stands out for its innovative approach to achieving a refined silhouette. Unlike traditional rib removal, which can involve significant risks and recovery, this advanced method adjusts the shape and position of ribs 10, 11, and 12—the floating ribs—using ultrasound-guided precision. This ensures the ribs maintain their structural integrity while allowing patients to achieve the coveted "snatched" waistline with a natural appearance.

Dr. Morales is excited to offer this revolutionary procedure to patients looking for a safe and effective way to enhance their natural curves. "The Corset Contour is an excellent option for individuals who have struggled to achieve their ideal body shape through diet and exercise alone," says Dr. Morales. "This procedure is designed to provide long-lasting results that enhance body proportions while ensuring the patient's safety and comfort."

What Sets the Corset Contour Apart?

The Corset Contour reshapes the lower ribs to create a narrower waist, emphasizing the natural curves of the body for a refined, hourglass figure. Unlike temporary non-surgical waist-slimming techniques, the Corset Contour offers permanent results, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a lasting transformation. Additionally, this procedure can be seamlessly combined with other body contouring techniques, such as liposuction or tummy tuck, for a complete aesthetic overhaul.

Safety and Precision with Advanced Techniques

During the procedure, Dr. Morales uses advanced ultrasound imaging to accurately locate and reshape the lower ribs. Through small, strategically placed incisions, he adjusts the rib structure with minimal scarring, ensuring the new shape remains balanced and proportionate. Following the surgery, patients are fitted with a compression garment and corset to support the healing process, with results becoming increasingly defined over time.

The Corset Contour allows patients to achieve their desired silhouette with minimal risk, faster recovery times, and a highly personalized approach tailored to their individual aesthetic goals.

About Morales Plastic Surgery

https://drmorales.com/

https://corsetcontour.com/

Dr. Rolando Morales is a board-certified plastic surgeon known for his dedication to delivering transformative cosmetic procedures with a focus on natural results. At Morales Plastic Surgery, he combines years of expertise with a passion for helping patients achieve their dream bodies through innovative techniques. Dr. Morales is committed to ensuring patient safety, comfort, and satisfaction with every procedure.

Contact:

Dr. Rolando Morales

(713) 730 – 2605

[email protected]

SOURCE Morales Plastic Surgery