Moran's achieves $3.4 million from December auctions including impressive results from Botero, Weston, and Imogen Cunningham!

News provided by

John Moran Auctioneers

15 Dec, 2023, 13:33 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moran's went out [of 2023] with a bang! Last week, December 5-7, John Moran Auctioneers presented four auctions over three days: Fine Jewelry & Watches, 20th Century Photography: The Emergence of Modernism, The Collection of Frederick W. Davis, and Latin American Art + Design. With 368 buyers purchasing 716 lots, the aggregate total of all four sales reached an astounding $3.4 million

Continue Reading
Fernando Botero (1932-2023), Couple Dancing, 1980. Watercolor on paper laid to linen on board, 65.5” H x 42.75” W. Price Realized: $381,000.
Fernando Botero (1932-2023), Couple Dancing, 1980. Watercolor on paper laid to linen on board, 65.5” H x 42.75” W. Price Realized: $381,000.

The top lot was from the Latin American Art + Design sale: a Fernando Botero work titled, "Couple Dancing," 1980 brought in a whopping $381,000*. The second Botero, "Nude Figure Reclining," 2002, achieved $177,800*. Other highlights came from Rufino Tamayo's work, "'Adam' and 'Eve' From the 'Tamayo 90 Anniversario Suite,'" 1989-1990, quadrupling its estimate and selling for $20,320*, as well as a sterling silver chess set by Hector Aguilar that left the block for $13,970*

The other major event happened in the 20th Century Photography auction— The 1929 work, "Two Callas," by Imogen Cunningham sold for an incredible $292,100*, making a new world auction record for the image! Excitement and anticipation for this sale was present in the modern photography community with works coming from both the Fred Davis and Dr. Amy Conger estates. The new-to-market works by Edward Weston, "Cuernavaca," 1925, and "Prologue to a Sad Spring," 1920, each reached an impressive price realized of $215,900*.

The Collection of Frederick W. Davis sale represented some of the best Mexican artists to come out of the early to mid-20th century. Leading the sale was the artist couple, Miguel Covarrubias and Rosa (Rolanda) Covarrubias. Selling for above estimate, Mr. Covarrubias's "El Mercado" earned a winning bid of $34,925*, but the real surprise came from the two works by Mrs. Covarrubias. They each started with modest $2,000-3,000 estimates, but after the bidding wars, "Girl in White Dress" achieved a phenomenal $15,240* and "Floral Still Life" brought in $11,430*. Other noteworthy lots were "Octavo Presagio: Casa El Hombre," 1959, by Vicente Rojo, selling for $13,970*, and a brass cigarette case by Line Vautrin brought $9,240*.

Noteworthy results from the Fine Jewelry & Watches sale were a Rolex GMT-Master II gold wristwatch achieving $28,575* and a pair of Bulgari diamond earrings that sold for $20,320*. For more information and to see the full results, go to www.johnmoran.com.

*-- Includes buyer's premium 

Contact: 

Brenda Smith
[email protected] 

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers

Also from this source

Moran's to sell the estates of Fred W. Davis and Dr. Amy Conger!

Moran's to sell the estates of Fred W. Davis and Dr. Amy Conger!

On Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, at noon PDT, John Moran Auctioneers will proudly present: The Collection of Frederick W. Davis: An American Abroad...
Works by Botero, Martinez, Rivera, and Tamayo lead Moran's Latin American Art + Design sale!

Works by Botero, Martinez, Rivera, and Tamayo lead Moran's Latin American Art + Design sale!

On Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at 12:00pm PST, John Moran Auctioneers invites you experience work from some of the most influential artists of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.