Moran's to sell the estates of Fred W. Davis and Dr. Amy Conger!

News provided by

John Moran Auctioneers

22 Nov, 2023, 12:51 ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 12:00pm PDT     

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, at noon PDT, John Moran Auctioneers will proudly present: The Collection of Frederick W. Davis: An American Abroad with selections from the esteemed Dr. Amy Conger Estate. This monumental auction, showcasing an array of Latin and American fine and decorative art from the 20th century, will be a landmark event in the world of art acquisition. 

Continue Reading
Diego Rivera (1886-1957), "Dos Indios Arando En Un Frutal," 1935. Watercolor on hand-made “rice” paper laid to board, Image/Sheet: 10.75” H x 15.25” W est. $30,000-50,000.
Diego Rivera (1886-1957), "Dos Indios Arando En Un Frutal," 1935. Watercolor on hand-made “rice” paper laid to board, Image/Sheet: 10.75” H x 15.25” W est. $30,000-50,000.

Fred Davis (1877-1961), a visionary collector and dealer of pre-Columbian and Mexican folk art, amassed a treasure trove of Latin American art throughout the early to mid-20th century. His remarkable collection, previously inaccessible to collectors, will finally emerge, presenting a remarkable array of lots comprising exquisite art, photographs, silver tableware, jewelry, and books, poised to command attention.

Davis's arrival in Mexico in 1910 through the Sonora News Company sparked an enduring fascination with folk art and pre-Columbian artifacts. His pivotal role in managing the Sonora Company's arts and crafts showroom in Mexico City during the tumultuous Mexican Revolution solidified his position as a magnet for emerging artists of the "Mexican school." As a cultural ambassador, Davis welcomed esteemed figures like Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, Jose Clemente Orozco, and Jean Charlot to his residence in Cuernavaca.

Among the prized possessions within the collection are two guest books from Davis's residence, adorned with a plethora of signatures and sketches contributed by his esteemed guests. These invaluable artifacts encapsulate the rich tapestry of connections and interactions within Davis's distinguished social circle.

Dr. Amy Conger, a luminary scholar whose groundbreaking research established a benchmark in the history of photography, will be honored through her contributions. Her renowned book, "Edward Weston: Photographs from the Collection of the Center for Creative Photography", stands as a testament to her profound influence. The auction will feature selections from her vast collection of photography and materials amassed over a lifetime of exploration, creating a beautiful parallel with Davis's legacy.

The auction will showcase works by iconic artists such as Diego Rivera, Miguel Covarrubias, Rufino Tamayo, Jose Clemente Orozco, Vicente Rojo, Caroline Durieux, and more. Among the extensive photo collection are works by Edward, Brett, and Kim Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Paul Strand, Beaumont Newhall, Graciela Iturbide, Mario Giacomelli, and Eugenia Vargas. For more information and to view the sale, visit www.johnmoran.com.

Contact:

Brenda Smith
brenda@johnmoran.com

SOURCE John Moran Auctioneers

Also from this source

Works by Botero, Martinez, Rivera, and Tamayo lead Moran's Latin American Art + Design sale!

Works by Botero, Martinez, Rivera, and Tamayo lead Moran's Latin American Art + Design sale!

On Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at 12:00pm PST, John Moran Auctioneers invites you experience work from some of the most influential artists of the...
A 5 carat Fancy Intense Orangy-Pink diamond leads Moran's Fine Jewelry & Watches sale!

A 5 carat Fancy Intense Orangy-Pink diamond leads Moran's Fine Jewelry & Watches sale!

With the holidays quickly approaching, John Moran Auctioneers has just what you need for this gift-giving season! On Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.