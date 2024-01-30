Morar Unleashes Beta of GenAI Video Creation Tool, Going Head-to-Head with Industry Giants

Morar

30 Jan, 2024

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based Morar has officially launched beta of its GenAI video creation tool, challenging industry giants such as Google's Lumiere, Meta's Emu Video and others like Runway which recently received unicorn status and Pika Labs who announced a $55M raise in November. Despite facing stiff competition and limited resources, Morar is set out to disrupt the market with a model that outperforms the others. The new tool distinguishes itself by enabling users to effortlessly generate audio and video content in 5-second clips (All other competitors are generating less than 5 seconds currently).

One of Morar's standout features is its diverse range of 18 video styles, including Graffiti, 3D Animation, Japanese Ink Art, Watercolor, and Photo-realistic. Users can choose from an array of styles, ensuring that their content is both unique and visually stunning.

In addition, unlike others, Morar allows users to add Generative AI audio to match their video output.

The beta version of Morar was officially launched on January 30th, 2024, opening the doors for individuals to experience the power of GenAI video creation firsthand. Interested users can simply request access by sending an email to [email protected].

"I was impressed!" said a beta user "It's very easy to use and the results are great, I like that there are so many style options for the animation. It's amazing what can be created in a short time."

"It's nice to have a tool to allow creators to easily find what they need to keep making content," said Clayton, a YouTube content creator who took part in the beta. "The interface is easy to use and very straightforward, leaving enough room for creativity but making suggestions for style to help the process."

"We believe that creativity knows no bounds, and with Morar, we want to democratize video production," said Priyanka, CEO at Morar. "Our GenAI tool allows anyone to bring their ideas to life, and with 18 unique video styles, the possibilities are endless. We're excited to invite users to join our beta and experience the future of video creation."

Morar is a product of London-based startup, Join Highbrow Ltd, which has developed a revolutionary GenAI video creation tool. For more information, visit https://morar.ai/.

