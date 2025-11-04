Morari Introduces MOR in the Twin Cities This MORvember, Elevating Men's Sexual Wellness

Locally developed and FDA-cleared, MOR provides an innovative, drug-free solution to boost confidence, intimacy, and pleasure

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities-based wellness company, Morari, Inc. is changing the conversation around men's sexual wellness. Morari, Inc. has officially launched MOR in the Twin Cities, an FDA-cleared, drug-free wearable patch designed to help men last longer and feel more confident in the bedroom and they're kicking it off with a local campaign called MORvember.

Timed with Movember, the annual men's health movement, MORvember aims to spark open conversations about sexual performance and confidence, topics that are often overlooked but deeply connected to men's mental and emotional well-being.

"We wanted to create a product that empowers men to take control of their sexual health in a natural, stigma-free way," said Jeff Bennett, Founder and CEO of Morari. "MOR isn't just about lasting longer, it's about helping couples experience more connection, more confidence, and more communication in their relationships. That's what MORvember is all about."

The MOR patch uses gentle neurostimulation, similar to technology used in medical devices for pain and nerve modulation, to help delay and enhance ejaculation without drugs, numbing creams, or side effects. It's discreet, easy to use, and designed to fit seamlessly into men's existing routines.

Dr. Amy Pearlman, a board-certified urologist and recognized leader in sexual medicine, commented on the clinical promise: "MOR's neuromodulation mechanism aligns with what we know from other nerve stimulation applications, where sensory feedback can be enhanced. If these results hold, MOR could become a breakthrough, non-pharmaceutical option for improving sexual satisfaction and intimacy."

Users who participated in the pilot program are already seeing the benefits. "I think my partner's response is a good one." said one verified MOR user "She said wow, that thing really does work.'"

About Morari, Inc.

Morari, Inc. is a sexual health and wellness company focused on restoring confidence and intimacy through innovative, drug-free solutions. Its first product, MOR, is an FDA-cleared, app-enabled wearable patch designed to enhance and improve sexual performance.

