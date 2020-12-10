Morayma Denis's new book La Peor de las Condenas, a riveting novel about a fugitive's vendetta against the Cuban government that brought toil in his life

José González was one of these young people who decided to join the ranks of the 'Contra,' facing the most terrible vicissitudes.

One by one, they were annihilated. José was able to escape, thus becoming a sought-after fugitive. He had to wait thirty years to get forgiveness and thirty years of confinement, fighting with himself in the most difficult moments. Perhaps it was a stroke of luck to have escaped unscathed among so many men who were put to death."

Published by Page Publishing, Morayma Denis's new book La Peor de las Condenas follows the gripping circumstances of a man who awoke from the injustices of his country and joined a rebellion that cost him his freedom and comfort.

Consumers who wish to learn about a man's exile from his country can purchase La Peor de las Condenas in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

