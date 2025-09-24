Morchem Celebrates 40th Anniversary by Premiering New Solventless Laminating Adhesives at PACK EXPO

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MORCHEM, a global producer of laminating adhesives for more sustainable flexible packaging, celebrates its fortieth anniversary this month, and will present new solventless adhesives at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas next week.

"There is a clear trend in the flexible packaging industry to embrace lower cost, more sustainable solvent-free adhesives," said Morchem North American President Michael Reed. "Especially as older converting assets are replaced, there is greater interest to introduce solutions that reduce material and energy usage in the laminating process."

Since Morchem specializes in both solvent-based and solvent-free laminating adhesives, the company is well equipped to understand the advantages of both technologies. Solvent-based adhesives have historically been used in the most demanding applications, such as those requiring high chemical or thermal resistance, or laminates that are produced at very high production speeds requiring high initial bond strength. Having led the development of many of these solvent-based adhesives, Morchem has been able to improve solvent-free systems to attain these previously unreachable requirements.

"We will be presenting some of the new packages launched by our customers at PACK EXPO," said Cristina Ventayol, Morchem Chief Commercial Officer. "It's very exciting to see these new technologies making their way onto store shelves where they can benefit consumers."

With the elimination of solvents from the lamination process, Morchem's customers can reduce incoming freight cost, energy usage and emissions, and significantly lower their total cost-in-use for their laminates. It is important to maintain high optical appearance in these structures, a challenge Morchem has addressed, particularly in barrier-to-barrier laminates that require low carbon dioxide retention.

Some of these higher performance adhesives are designed specifically for monomaterial films to improve the recyclability of flexible packaging, and to support lightweighting initiatives that will reduce package material usage and cost. Monomaterial films are a key requirement for enabling the recycling of flexible packaging without downcycling into lower grade applications.

"Our mission to be "Your Innovation Partner" is informed by the increasing need for sustainable solutions," Reed said. "We work very closely with our customers to understand not just their film requirements, but the package requirements at their customers, the stores and the consumer."

"As flexible packaging continues to evolve, we expect there to be more conversion from rigid containers," Ventayol said. "It's a natural progression that eliminates waste and cost in freight, energy and material usage."

To learn more about these innovative solutions and see these new packages, visit Morchem at PACK EXPO at booth SL-18034 in the South Lower Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 29 to October 1, or visit www.morchem.com.

About Morchem

Morchem is a global producer of high-performance laminating adhesives and functional coatings for the flexible packaging industry. Morchem's state-of-the-art production facilities use the most advanced processes, controls and systems to provide its customers the best possible service and value. For further information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Morchem, Inc.