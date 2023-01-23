More Americans Know Their Horoscope Sign Than Their Blood Type, Survey Reveals

Quest Launches the First Annual "Know Your Health" Survey to Inspire Americans to Take Control of Their Well-being in 2023

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer-initiated testing business from the leader in diagnostic testing, Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), today revealed the results of the first annual "Know Your Health" survey. Aimed to empower Americans to take ownership of their health in the new year, the survey highlights how the U.S. adult population prioritizes their health, where they go for medical advice, and how proactive they are with staying on top of their overall well-being. With an influx of conflicting health and wellness information, where opinion is often presented as fact, lab work offers an individualized look at your wellness and is the first step to a healthier you.

The Information We Know (or Don't)

From pop culture to our finances, Americans are fixated on being on top of this information all day, every day. But could this abundance of information keep us from prioritizing our health? Quest commissioned a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, which reveals that more Americans know their horoscope sign (66%) and credit score (58%) than their blood type (51%) or cholesterol level (20%). This becomes even more apparent when broken down by generation, with less than half (47%) of Millennials (ages 26-41) and only one-third (32%) of Gen Z (ages 18-25) reporting being aware of their blood type.

"For example, having high cholesterol levels may not have any symptoms, but it increases your risk for heart disease and stroke," said Nick Bellos, MD, National Medical Director Extended Care Services, Quest Diagnostics. "Knowing where you stand through diagnostic testing, whether it be your cholesterol level or other markers, will help you manage your health today to hopefully stave off disease and costly treatments in the future."

Sources of Information

When seeking out health information, Americans are inundated with noise which can lead to challenges in knowing what advice or data is helpful or accurate. While the majority of Americans (63%) get health advice from healthcare professionals (HCPs), roughly 2 in 5 of Gen Z (44%) get health advice from an HCP, while more than half (52%) utilize Internet searches. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans (22%) get health advice from social media influencers, highest among Gen Z (40%) and Millennials (39%) vs. just 18% of Gen X (ages 42-57) and 3% of Boomers (ages 58-76).

"Unfortunately, there's no one-size-fits-all diet or wellness routine, as everyone's body is different," said Dr. Bellos. "The single best way to assess what's truly going on inside your body is through a simple, laboratory test that offers the essential knowledge and actionable diagnostic insights."

Self-Testing / Self Care

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have become more open to re-imagining their healthcare. For instance, while over half of Americans (57%) say they have procrastinated scheduling a routine check-up, the majority of Americans (69%) are comfortable with telehealth visits. Americans are getting comfortable with lab testing without first visiting a doctor. The prevalence of COVID-19 brought self-initiated testing to the forefront, with 4 in 5 (81%) claiming they're comfortable using at-home covid tests. As awareness grows, Americans may become more aware of the possibility of purchasing other lab tests (thyroid, cholesterol, food allergies, etc.) without a prior in-person doctor's visit – currently, just over one-third (37%) know it's possible.

"Now more than ever, consumers are interested in convenient and individualized healthcare that puts the power back in their hands. Being proactive in seeking out personal diagnostics offers consumers the capacity to help them avoid potential health complications in the future and live a healthier life," said Dr. Bellos.

Quest's consumer-initiated test service is designed to empower people with the information and data they need about their health, with access to the same quality tests used by doctors and hospitals. With over 55 tests available, including a food allergy panel , complete blood count , comprehensive metabolic panel , and many more, consumers can conveniently shop online and choose their own lab tests, schedule appointments for tests, and access results securely from a phone or computer. For more information, please visit questhealth.com or follow @testwithquest on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Quest from December 19-21, 2022, among 2,085 adults ages 18+. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Gina DeCandia at [email protected].

