More Anti-Cancer Properties Discovered for French Grape Seed OPCs

"We compared French grape seed OPC VX1, which are standardized to low molecular weight and tannin free, to unfractionated grape seed extract (GSE). Intriguingly, our in vivo experiments showed that VX1 OPCs were significantly more potent at decreasing colorectal cancer tumor growth compared with the standard GSE that includes the larger polymers. These findings were further confirmed using a new technique in which cells are harvested from a patient's colon cancer tumor and developed into 3D-tumor organoids (actual human tumors grown in a petri dish) in a laboratory setting. This is a unique approach that can be used for studying the effect of an anti-cancer compound in the patient's own specific cancerous tumor. In this patient tumor model, the French grape seed OPCs VX1 more potently inhibited the formation of organoids compared to standard GSE," states Ajay Goel, Ph.D., Professor and Director, Center of Gastroenterology, Translational Genomics and Oncology, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, TX, the lead author and principal investigator of the study.

"This study has for the first time illuminated the genome-wide effects of French grape seed OPCs (VX1) in colorectal cancer. These OPCs affect several key cancer-associated genes, meaning the OPCs can actually change genetic expression to make it more active in both preventing and fighting cancer tumors," states Goel.

"Furthermore, we validated alteration of cell cycle and DNA replication-associated genes in cancer cell lines, mice xenografts, as well as patient-derived organoids. Overall, this study provides an unbiased and comprehensive look at the mechanisms by which French grapeseed VX1 exerts anticancer properties in colorectal cancer," states Goel.

It is important to note that the form of French grape seed extract used in the study, VX1, has unique specifications, including standardization for only low molecular weight, high absorption OPCs and containing no tannins. Therefore, results may not apply to other forms of grape seed extract.

About Dr. Ajay Goel, Ph.D.

Dr. Ajay Goel, Ph.D., is a professor and the director of translational genomics and oncology, as well as the director of the Center for Gastrointestinal Research at the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. One of the top scientists in the world, Dr. Goel investigates botanical interventions and has dedicated over 20 years to cancer research. Dr. Goel is also a leading author or contributor to more than 225 scientific articles published in peer-reviewed international journals and several book chapters, and the primary inventor on more than 15 international patents aimed at developing various biomarkers for the diagnosis, prognosis and prediction of gastrointestinal cancers. Dr. Goel is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research and the American Gastroenterology Association and works privately with an organization in India to provide food, shelter, education and care for orphaned children.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-anti-cancer-properties-discovered-for-french-grape-seed-opcs-300648466.html

SOURCE Dr. Ajay Goel