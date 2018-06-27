The development will feature three phases. Phase one and three will be multifamily and Phase two will include both senior living and townhomes. The peninsula site is waterfront on three sides of the development site with immediate access to 4,200 linear feet of shoreline.

Timothy Barton, CEO of JMJ Development, said, "We are excited to be able to develop in Fort Worth. The location on the lake is a huge amenity for quality of life."

JMJ is developing a number of multifamily projects throughout Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. It currently has over 600 units under construction throughout the United States and planning to round out the year with 2,00 units and continuing on to the end of the year with 1,000 more units going under construction. "We have a goal of 10,000 units," Barton said.

About JMJ Development

JMJ Development is a privately held real estate firm devoted to creating premium branded luxury residences and commercial developments in the U.S. and internationally. The common thread among all JMJ's projects is a commitment to world-class excellence. Key properties include Frisco Bridges which has the world famous Stonebriar Mall in Frisco, Texas; West World Development in Palm Springs, California; Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico; and Rosewood Dubai in the U.A.E. The company was founded by Tim Barton in 1990 and is based in Dallas, TX. For more information visit www.JMJDevelopment.net.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-apartments-under-construction-by-jmj-development-in-dallas-fort-worth-300672921.html

SOURCE JMJ Development

Related Links

http://jmjdevelopment.net

