More Best-Selling COOKIES Strains Coming to Maryland, via Culta

Today, Cookies and Culta announce that beginning in 2020, Culta will grow even more highly medicinal, exotically flavored new cannabis strains from an expanded menu of Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, PowerzzzUp, Minntz and Grandiflora lines. The terpene-rich, unique flowers and extracts coming to Maryland include official cultivars of Lemonnade, Runtz's, PowerzzzUp's and Grandiflora.

The partnership broadens the customer-base for official Cookies genetics, while cementing Culta's role as the leading cultivator on the East Coast. The new strains will be available throughout Maryland stores by mid 2020.

Culta's exclusive, expanded Cookies partnership provides Maryland patients with tested, pure, authentic Cookies products, which are otherwise widely counterfeited in the region's illicit markets to meet surging demand for the best-selling cannabis varieties.

"We look forward to quickly introducing all of Cookies latest products from the West Coast into the East Coast market," said Culta president Mackie Barch.

The year and half-old Culta earned a bigger Cookies partnership by focusing on extra-high-quality craft cultivation. Cookies only produces top-shelf cannabis for licensed markets.

Barch hired leading cultivators from the mature cannabis markets of California, Oregon, and Colorado to rapidly elevate Maryland cannabis' quality. Cookies will be hand-selecting the types of plants Culta grows in Maryland to ensure Cookies rigorously high standards.

"The music scene and culture in Baltimore is legendary and Maryland deserves the best flower," says Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. "Taking this extra step with Culta was a no-brainer after seeing that quality is their main focus. I'm looking forward to expanding with Culta and deepening our incredible menu in Maryland.''

In addition to its year-round indoor grow, Culta has the only licensed outdoor farm in Maryland, which promises to provide potent, fragrance-rich buds at low cost for use in extracts and edibles. For maximum aroma and quality, Culta grows Clean Green-certified outdoor in no-till, living soil with no pesticides.

Maryland's year-old medical cannabis market approaches $200 million in revenue in December. State officials approved 82 dispensaries in the last two years.

Maryland patients can follow @CultaIG to learn when Cookies becomes available in their local dispensary.

About Cookies

Curated for the connoisseur, the Cookies brand leads global cannabis culture from its headquarters in the Bay Area, California.

Born from humble beginnings in a San Francisco Mission District garage, and dedicated from day one to excellent genetics and authentic culture, Cookies was officially founded in 2012 by the top-selling, award-winning Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, and his partner Jai, a leading Bay Area cultivator and breeder of GSC (Girl Scout Cookies), Gelato, and other top-selling strains of contemporary cannabis.

Cookies has fused the world's best-flavored, most potent cannabis varieties, to hip-hop, internet, and streetwear culture like no brand before, making it the most recognizable name in the exploding cannabis industry, which is expected to reach $66.3 billion by 2025. Regular album releases from Berner and constant Instagram and YouTube activity have created a massive grassroots community of Cookies fans who are highly engaged with pending product releases.

Subject to constant knock-offs and counterfeits, Cookies has the most in-demand, fast-moving, premium-priced cannabis products in the world, with a library of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor, and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and gel caps. Cookies' two flagship stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood plus a third location in Redding are stocked with elite, designer, high-end cannabis varieties grown in-house for unparalleled product quality control. Cookies' vertical integration ensures excellence and authenticity—from product execution to the final consumer retail experience. And Cookies' deep talent roster gives them an edge over new market entrants that lack Cookies decades of combined institutional knowledge of both the plant and the culture.

Since its inception, Cookies has been adamant in driving the conversation surrounding social justice within the cannabis industry and is one of the pioneers of the social equity movement, partnering with and championing the voice of equity applicants to launch products, open stores and develop new categories for the brand.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com . For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com .

Facebook: @CookiesEnterprises

Instagram: @CookiesEnterprises , CookiesSF

About Culta

Born in 2014, Culta is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. Proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens, Culta believes in cannabis' healing powers, and capacity for societal change. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life saving medicine and a lifestyle.

Website: culta.io/

Facebook: CultaMaryland

Instagram: @CultaIG

SOURCE Cookies

Related Links

https://cookiescalifornia.com

