More Controversial Topics -- AcademicInfluence.com Adds Free Resources for Writers and Students Researching Controversy

Controversial topics dominate our conversations on social media and in real life. And while they might be contentious, these topics make excellent "fire starters" for students seeking writing ideas. All too often, though, these topics are clouded by emotion, misinformation, and disinformation. And to be fair, many of these topics are also extremely complex. Gathering trustworthy and balanced resources on these issues can be challenging.

Controversial topics make for engaging writing and great position papers. At AcademicInfluence.com, students, writers, or the curious can get resources, links, books, people, and background details on todays's hottest controversies…

Inflection , the opinion, editorial, and news analysis journal of AcademicInfluence.com has a solution, tackling the news cycle's most controversial issues and offering the objective details a student must know to write about, or debate, these matters with authority:

The 25 Most Controversial Topics Today

"Controversies may rile us up, but we love them anyway. It's why they make for engaging school assignments. High school and college students who want to hold the attention of a reader will find everything they need to get started on a strong, persuasive paper," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Among the newest controversial topics to make the list at AcademicInfluence.com:

Atheism

Electoral College

Extremism

Gun Control

Hacking

Labor Unions

Minimum Wage

Outsourcing

Reparations

Vaccines

Visit the link above to see how these topics rank, to view upcoming subjects, and to begin a deeper exploration of the controversial issues currently on the minds of most people.

Each controversial topic includes a brief history, a breakdown of the leading positions in the public debate, a list of related books, the status of the controversy, and key influencers on both sides of the issue. The information provided minimizes the time it takes to assemble source materials, while improving overall comprehension of key points and providing the details needed to write a persuasive position.

"We're offering these resources because we believe we can transcend angry, emotion-fueled diatribes and move toward a more rational, fact-based approach to these polarizing issues," says Macosko. "By making this material available, we hope young people can not only better understand these topics themselves but also transmit that understanding to others in a way that brings positive communication and restores a reasoned perspective on today's headlines."

How are these topics selected and ranked? The Inflection team measured the impact of books and key influencers on both sides of the issue using machine learning analysis of data collected from a comprehensive online database. Each person and book was assigned an objective ranking of influence based on the number of references it has received in both the academic literature and the popular media. The result is a more unbiased, manipulation-resistant, and usable ranking of the most important issues of our day. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

"Whether it's grasping a tough topic more thoroughly or making a case for a particular position, our rankings and extensive library of resources can help," says Macosko. "For students who need ideas for papers, also check out our Influential Schools, Influential People, or any of our other amazing tools and articles."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

