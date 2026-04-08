More Demand, Fewer Tradespeople: The Security Industry's Growing Problem

DALLAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for modern security solutions continues to grow, A-1 Locksmith Security and Safes' CEO shares his perspective on the nationwide skilled trades gap and the company's focus on in-house training and paid apprenticeships.

While some believe the locksmith and safe industry is declining, Michael Schneider, CEO of A-1 Locksmith Security and Safes, sees steady demand from day-to-day operations: the need for security is increasing, but the number of skilled professionals entering the trade is not keeping pace. A-1 Locksmith Security and Safes remains an established provider in the Texas security market.

A Texas native who began his career in the field, Schneider offers a practical view of the industry's evolution. "The industry isn't going away—it's changing," he said. "Homes, businesses, and facilities all require stronger security than they did years ago. At the same time, we're seeing fewer people entering the trade with the hands-on skills needed to do the work properly. Many experienced professionals are retiring, and there aren't enough replacements coming in."

Schneider believes careers in the trades offer a valuable alternative to traditional paths. "There are still strong opportunities in this line of work," he said. "It's about learning a skill, showing up consistently, and building a career over time. For many people, it can be a practical path without taking on significant student debt."

At A-1 Locksmith Security and Safes, the company continues to invest in training, apprenticeships, and competitive pay to help bring new individuals into the industry. "We've found that when you provide the right training and support, people are willing to learn and grow in the field," he added.

With the skilled trades gap continuing to widen and many experienced locksmiths nearing retirement, Schneider encourages business leaders, educators, and communities to place greater value on trade careers and the role they play in keeping homes and businesses secure.

Those interested in building a career in the security and skilled trades industry can learn more about available opportunities, training programs, and career paths with A-1 Locksmith Security and Safes.

Call 972-798-8454 to speak with the team about career options, or visit the careers page to explore which trade may fit you best:

https://www.a-1locksmith.com/careers/

About A-1 Locksmith Security and Safes

A-1 Locksmith Security and Safes is a trusted Texas provider of locksmith services, safe and vault installation, access control, and 24/7 emergency security solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional clients.

SOURCE A-1 Locksmith Security and Safes