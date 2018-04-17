More Diagnostics Exhibiting at the Clinical Laboratory Management Association's KnowledgeLab 2018

LOS OSOS, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More Diagnostics, Inc., an employee owned developer and manufacturer of clinical diagnostic control, has announced today that it will be attending and exhibiting at the Clinical Laboratory Management Association's KnowledgeLab 2018, held on May 6-9, 2018 at the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California. "We are looking forward to greeting and meeting many of our customers who are using our products every day to assure the accuracy of the test results in their labs," said John Rubino, Sales and Marketing Manager of More Diagnostics.
About CLMA
Founded in 1976, the Clinical Laboratory Management Association (CLMA) is an international association of over 1,400 clinical laboratory professionals. CLMA provides support, resources, and advocacy in the clinical laboratory industry, supporting laboratory professionals as they take on leadership roles in their laboratories. CLMA educates and advocates on behalf of members and plays a leadership role in enhancing the image and increasing the visibility of the laboratory management profession.
About More Diagnostics
Founded in 1993, More Diagnostics is the leader in providing immunosuppressant assay controls to diagnostic equipment OEMs, hospitals and laboratories with worldwide distribution channels. Keeping with More's commitment for delivering reliable quality controls, the company has developed a stable liquid whole-blood Cyclosporine control that became the standard for the industry. Located on the Central Coast of California, the Company is fully certified; FDA and CMDCAS licensed, ISO 14385 certified including the CE Mark.
