More Distributor Realignment For McCormick Distilling Co.

Making a coast to coast move, McCormick Distilling Co. has consolidated its brands with RNDC in Maryland and DC and moved its brands to RNDC in Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Mississippi, and West Virginia. RNDC now represents McCormick in twenty-five markets including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. This realigned relationship with RNDC has the wholesaler distributing McCormick brands in twelve of its chain states and 100% of its control states.

"We have enjoyed a great partnership with the RNDC team for many years," said Ken Burnette, Vice President of Sales, McCormick Distilling Co. "As we look toward the continued growth of our premium brands portfolio, expanding our national footprint with RNDC was a natural step for us to take."

Established in 1856 and home to the historic Holladay Distillery, McCormick Distilling Co. is the oldest business in the Kansas City area and the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating in its original location. Originally founded by "Stagecoach King" Ben Holladay and his brother, Major David Holladay, the distillery has a remarkable history. The land itself was first charted by Lewis and Clark in 1804, over half a century before the Holladay brothers began distilling on site.

Known for decades as a regional distillery, the company grew to national distribution with its McCormick Vodka brand. In the last twenty years, the company has developed a robust portfolio now sold in seventy-eight countries, including premium brands 360 Vodka , Broker's Gin , Tequila Rose , Hussong's Tequila , Triple Crown Whiskey , and its newest label, Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur .

